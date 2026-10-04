Rs 8,000 Crore Net Worth! Juhi Chawla To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Meet 7 RICHEST Bollywood Actresses

Juhi Chawla tops the list of India's richest actresses with an estimated net worth of Rs 8,000 crore, primarily from business ventures. Keep scrolling to know who else are a part of the list!

Bollywood's leading ladies aren't just dominating the silver screen. They're amassing serious fortunes. Rs 8,000 crore – that's the staggering net worth of Juhi Chawla, India's wealthiest actress. Her business ventures largely drive this figure. It puts her far ahead of many contemporaries, even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also features among the industry's top earners.

They don't just act; their financial success goes far beyond film careers. These actresses make shrewd investments, sign lucrative brand endorsements, and build successful businesses. Many leverage their fame, transforming into formidable businesswomen and empire builders.

Rs 8,000 crore. Juhi Chawla commands this astounding net worth, topping our list. Strategic business investments – and co-ownership of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders – drive her immense wealth, not solely her film career.

Rs 900 crore. That's the reported net worth for former Miss World and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A distinguished film career, numerous international brand endorsements, and smart investments over decades fuel her fortune.

Rs 650 crore – that's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built. Her successful career spans Bollywood and Hollywood. Films, brand ambassadorships, and her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, fill her portfolio.

Rs 550 crore. That's Alia Bhatt's impressive net worth, making her one of the youngest on this list. Acting roles, lucrative brand endorsements, and strategic investments drive her rapid wealth growth. She even backs her own sustainable children's wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma.

Rs 500 crore. Deepika Padukone commands that much. A leading actress and entrepreneur, she doesn't stop at blockbuster films. Brand partnerships and her wellness and beauty company, 82°E, boost her wealth.

Rs 485 crore. That's the estimated net worth for Kareena Kapoor Khan, a prominent figure from a legendary film family. Film projects, extensive brand endorsements, and active participation in various media ventures bring in her income.

Rs 255 crore. That's what actress-producer Anushka Sharma is worth. Her successful acting career, production house Clean Slate Filmz, and numerous brand endorsements built her fortune.

The numbers show Bollywood's leading actresses have growing financial independence and sharp entrepreneurial skills. They diversify income beyond traditional acting, building vast business empires.