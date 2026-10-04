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40,000 Displaced Gazans Plead for Shelter as Winter Looms
(MENAFN) Displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza issued an urgent appeal Saturday for tents, blankets and basic supplies, warning that dwindling aid and a shortage of shelter could leave thousands exposed to rain, cold and strong winds this winter.
Dozens of displaced residents rallied in the Fash Farsh area of Khan Younis, calling on international organizations and donors to send shelter materials, food and other essentials as Israel's blockade continues.
“Our tents are torn and our stomachs are empty. Do not leave us to the unknown,” read one of the signs by protesters.
Families said they dread a repeat of past winters, when heavy rains flooded and damaged their tents and left them exposed to harsh weather. Deaths, including those of children, were reported during spells of severe cold and after damaged buildings collapsed.
“We are heading into winter and we need tarpaulins, tents, food and health supplies so we can withstand the heavy rain and winds,” Iyad Zomor told media.
Iyad Al-Shaer said many tents offer little protection against cold, rain or wind. He urged humanitarian organizations to deliver shelter materials before conditions deteriorate.
Ahmed Hassan Al-Najjar, who oversees Fash Farsh, told media that the area's 35 displacement camps shelter 6,000 families, roughly 40,000 people. He said residents lack tents, tarpaulins, food parcels and medical supplies, and he appealed for urgent assistance.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza by Israel since October 2023, while 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.
Dozens of displaced residents rallied in the Fash Farsh area of Khan Younis, calling on international organizations and donors to send shelter materials, food and other essentials as Israel's blockade continues.
“Our tents are torn and our stomachs are empty. Do not leave us to the unknown,” read one of the signs by protesters.
Families said they dread a repeat of past winters, when heavy rains flooded and damaged their tents and left them exposed to harsh weather. Deaths, including those of children, were reported during spells of severe cold and after damaged buildings collapsed.
“We are heading into winter and we need tarpaulins, tents, food and health supplies so we can withstand the heavy rain and winds,” Iyad Zomor told media.
Iyad Al-Shaer said many tents offer little protection against cold, rain or wind. He urged humanitarian organizations to deliver shelter materials before conditions deteriorate.
Ahmed Hassan Al-Najjar, who oversees Fash Farsh, told media that the area's 35 displacement camps shelter 6,000 families, roughly 40,000 people. He said residents lack tents, tarpaulins, food parcels and medical supplies, and he appealed for urgent assistance.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza by Israel since October 2023, while 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.
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