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Ireland Presser Ends in Chaos Before Israel Nations League Tie
(MENAFN) A pre-match news conference for Ireland ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League meeting with Israel was abruptly ended Saturday after heated exchanges over a Flydubai flight incident and accusations of racism.
Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson was fielding questions from reporters in Serbia when an Israeli journalist raised this week's incident on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. “What do you say about the people that you support? Their ideology is based on murder,” the journalist asked, before referring to the incident.
Kieran Crowley, communications manager for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), stepped in. “We are not doing any questions like this today. We are doing football questions.”
The question referred to Flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, when the co-pilot attacked the captain and tried to seize control of the aircraft before other people on board intervened. The plane, carrying 182 people, made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Authorities are investigating.
The briefing resumed briefly before a second Israeli journalist claimed Irish players had racially abused Israeli players in the teams' previous Nations League meeting. “Your players call our players monkeys during the match,” the journalist said, until Crowley cut in. “That’s completely untrue.”
The journalist would not hand back the microphone, and Crowley ended the news conference.
Racism allegations under review
The FAI is investigating claims that Ireland forward Adam Idah was racially abused by Israeli supporters during Ireland's 3-0 win over Israel last Sunday in Hungary. It is examining video and audio from pitchside microphones for evidence of racist chanting.
Footage on social media appeared to capture monkey noises from some Israeli fans while Idah had the ball. UEFA has not opened an investigation, as the FAI was told the correct protocols had not been followed.
Last Sunday's fixture took place amid calls in Ireland for a boycott over Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, though a significant majority of Irish players voted to play the match. The teams did not shake hands before kickoff. Ireland's players bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem and wore black armbands “in recognition of all lives lost in the conflict.”
The sides meet again Sunday in Backa Topola, Serbia, with Ireland as the designated home team. The match will be played without fans.
Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson was fielding questions from reporters in Serbia when an Israeli journalist raised this week's incident on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. “What do you say about the people that you support? Their ideology is based on murder,” the journalist asked, before referring to the incident.
Kieran Crowley, communications manager for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), stepped in. “We are not doing any questions like this today. We are doing football questions.”
The question referred to Flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, when the co-pilot attacked the captain and tried to seize control of the aircraft before other people on board intervened. The plane, carrying 182 people, made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Authorities are investigating.
The briefing resumed briefly before a second Israeli journalist claimed Irish players had racially abused Israeli players in the teams' previous Nations League meeting. “Your players call our players monkeys during the match,” the journalist said, until Crowley cut in. “That’s completely untrue.”
The journalist would not hand back the microphone, and Crowley ended the news conference.
Racism allegations under review
The FAI is investigating claims that Ireland forward Adam Idah was racially abused by Israeli supporters during Ireland's 3-0 win over Israel last Sunday in Hungary. It is examining video and audio from pitchside microphones for evidence of racist chanting.
Footage on social media appeared to capture monkey noises from some Israeli fans while Idah had the ball. UEFA has not opened an investigation, as the FAI was told the correct protocols had not been followed.
Last Sunday's fixture took place amid calls in Ireland for a boycott over Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, though a significant majority of Irish players voted to play the match. The teams did not shake hands before kickoff. Ireland's players bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem and wore black armbands “in recognition of all lives lost in the conflict.”
The sides meet again Sunday in Backa Topola, Serbia, with Ireland as the designated home team. The match will be played without fans.
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