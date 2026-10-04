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Russia Warns Diplomats to Leave Kyiv as Strikes Intensify
(MENAFN) Russia renewed its call Saturday for foreign diplomats to get out of Kyiv, warning that it will keep hitting the Ukrainian capital with large-scale strikes.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry, which issued comparable warnings in May, said: “in response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist acts against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of our country, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to systematically carry out targeted strikes on military facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.”
The ministry voiced concern that its earlier warnings had been ignored, noting that a number of foreign embassies still operate in Kyiv and that foreign officials continue to travel to Ukraine.
“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue to carry out large-scale retaliatory strikes,” the statement said.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again urges foreign nationals, including personnel of diplomatic missions, to refrain from remaining in or travelling to Ukraine. Responsibility for any possible adverse consequences lies entirely with those who choose to disregard this warning.”
Moscow and Kyiv have stepped up attacks on each other in recent months, hitting logistics hubs, ports and energy infrastructure. Both deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, insisting their strikes are aimed at military targets or facilities tied to military activity.
Strikes on Kyiv have escalated in recent days. Bridges across the Dnieper River have been among the targets, including the Pivnichnyi Bridge earlier Saturday.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry, which issued comparable warnings in May, said: “in response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist acts against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of our country, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to systematically carry out targeted strikes on military facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.”
The ministry voiced concern that its earlier warnings had been ignored, noting that a number of foreign embassies still operate in Kyiv and that foreign officials continue to travel to Ukraine.
“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue to carry out large-scale retaliatory strikes,” the statement said.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again urges foreign nationals, including personnel of diplomatic missions, to refrain from remaining in or travelling to Ukraine. Responsibility for any possible adverse consequences lies entirely with those who choose to disregard this warning.”
Moscow and Kyiv have stepped up attacks on each other in recent months, hitting logistics hubs, ports and energy infrastructure. Both deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, insisting their strikes are aimed at military targets or facilities tied to military activity.
Strikes on Kyiv have escalated in recent days. Bridges across the Dnieper River have been among the targets, including the Pivnichnyi Bridge earlier Saturday.
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