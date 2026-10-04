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CEng. Shreekant Patil named a Thinkers360 Top Voice 2026, celebrating global leadership in industry governance and international trade.
(MENAFN- parentnashik) Dr. Shreekant Patil, CEng, from Nashik, India, has been named to the Thinkers360 Top Voices 2026 list, an annual global ranking of leading B2B thought leaders, advisors, analysts, authors and influencers. The recognition reflects his work in entrepreneurship, industry governance, standards and international trade, at both national and international levels.
Thinkers360 released the list as its fourth annual Top Voices Award, which honors experts who consistently share high-quality content and demonstrate strong expertise and impact on the thought leadership ecosystem. CEng. Shreekant Patil's inclusion places him among the global experts shaping the future of business, technology and sustainability.
Leadership at the National Level
A Chartered Engineer with over 30 years of industrial experience, Dr. Shreekant Patil has built a career bridging grassroots enterprise with national and global institutions. He is the founder of MSMEHelp and PARENTNashik, which exports 100% of its output to Europe. He is a Technical Committee Member and resource person at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and a former Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Shreekant Patil is an official mentor for Government of India initiatives including Startup India, BHASKAR, BIRAC and MeitY Startup Hub, and for IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. He is an Ambassador for I-STEM and ANRF, a Certified Master Trainer and Assessor for NSDC (Skill India), and a Professor of Practice. His mission is to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship, empower women, support government schemes and funding, and build exporters and supply chains. He drives capacity building through ZED and Lean MSME certifications, BIS-ISI standards and Chartered Engineer certifications, as a contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
Impact at the International Level
Shreekant Patil's international engagements span the World Bank Group, where he is an authorised signatory at IFC-GLC, and several United Nations bodies. He is a signatory to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), an IPL expert at UNESCO, and associated with the Internet Governance Forum (IGF), UNESCOChair and IPBES. He has also been nominated to the roster of experts at UNFCCC.
He is an External Consultant to the European Union and a Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium. He also works with development finance institutions including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Euro Exim Bank. He is part of the G20 Women Entrepreneurship Platform and the European Digital SME Alliance. Through his work in international trade, technical governance and entrepreneurial mentorship, he has helped shape standards and advance global business practices.
By earning a place among the 2026 Top Voices, Dr. Shreekant Patil reinforces his commitment to sharing impactful insights and guiding the future of entrepreneurship, industry governance and sustainable economic growth, both locally and internationally.
To view the full list of honorees, visit: #:~:text=Shreekant%20Patil
About Shreekant Patil, CEng
Shreekant Patil is the founder of MSMEHelp and PARENTNashik, an Ambassador for I-STEM and ANRF, a Startup India mentor and an NSDC Master Trainer. He is a Technical Committee Member at BIS-India, AWS and ISA, and Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA. He is a mentor with E-Cell IIT Bombay, a research fellow, author and reviewer, a council member at ICTRD, ITC and other bodies, and serves on the innovation jury of EIC. He is associated with the Wadhwani Foundation, T-Hub and iDEA, and is a Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium.
Learn more at
Thinkers360 released the list as its fourth annual Top Voices Award, which honors experts who consistently share high-quality content and demonstrate strong expertise and impact on the thought leadership ecosystem. CEng. Shreekant Patil's inclusion places him among the global experts shaping the future of business, technology and sustainability.
Leadership at the National Level
A Chartered Engineer with over 30 years of industrial experience, Dr. Shreekant Patil has built a career bridging grassroots enterprise with national and global institutions. He is the founder of MSMEHelp and PARENTNashik, which exports 100% of its output to Europe. He is a Technical Committee Member and resource person at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and a former Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Shreekant Patil is an official mentor for Government of India initiatives including Startup India, BHASKAR, BIRAC and MeitY Startup Hub, and for IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. He is an Ambassador for I-STEM and ANRF, a Certified Master Trainer and Assessor for NSDC (Skill India), and a Professor of Practice. His mission is to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship, empower women, support government schemes and funding, and build exporters and supply chains. He drives capacity building through ZED and Lean MSME certifications, BIS-ISI standards and Chartered Engineer certifications, as a contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
Impact at the International Level
Shreekant Patil's international engagements span the World Bank Group, where he is an authorised signatory at IFC-GLC, and several United Nations bodies. He is a signatory to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), an IPL expert at UNESCO, and associated with the Internet Governance Forum (IGF), UNESCOChair and IPBES. He has also been nominated to the roster of experts at UNFCCC.
He is an External Consultant to the European Union and a Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium. He also works with development finance institutions including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Euro Exim Bank. He is part of the G20 Women Entrepreneurship Platform and the European Digital SME Alliance. Through his work in international trade, technical governance and entrepreneurial mentorship, he has helped shape standards and advance global business practices.
By earning a place among the 2026 Top Voices, Dr. Shreekant Patil reinforces his commitment to sharing impactful insights and guiding the future of entrepreneurship, industry governance and sustainable economic growth, both locally and internationally.
To view the full list of honorees, visit: #:~:text=Shreekant%20Patil
About Shreekant Patil, CEng
Shreekant Patil is the founder of MSMEHelp and PARENTNashik, an Ambassador for I-STEM and ANRF, a Startup India mentor and an NSDC Master Trainer. He is a Technical Committee Member at BIS-India, AWS and ISA, and Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA. He is a mentor with E-Cell IIT Bombay, a research fellow, author and reviewer, a council member at ICTRD, ITC and other bodies, and serves on the innovation jury of EIC. He is associated with the Wadhwani Foundation, T-Hub and iDEA, and is a Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium.
Learn more at
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