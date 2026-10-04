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Najaf Airport Restores Iran Flights After US Sanctions Waiver
(MENAFN) Iraq's Najaf International Airport will restart flights to and from Iran on Sunday, launching with three evening services, after Washington granted a limited waiver under its sanctions regime, the airport administration said Saturday.
The move ends a suspension that lasted several days. In a statement carried by Iraq's official news agency, the administration said a number of Iranian flights would return to the schedule. Iranian traffic is expected to build gradually in the days ahead, depending on airline timetables.
The announcement follows a Friday deal unveiled by the Iraqi prime minister's media office. Under it, Iranian carriers may operate up to 40 flights a day to and from Najaf, with Mahan Air excluded. The arrangement is meant to ease travel to and from Iraq and to support humanitarian needs, medical treatment, tourism and education.
Al-Zaidi welcomed the “positive response” by the US to Iraq's efforts and its cooperation in granting the requested exemption.
The waiver comes against a tightening sanctions backdrop. Last month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced measures to stop Iranian airlines from flying to a range of countries. The restrictions form part of Washington's economic pressure campaign against Tehran, which continues as mediators work to end the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic that began on Feb. 28.
The move ends a suspension that lasted several days. In a statement carried by Iraq's official news agency, the administration said a number of Iranian flights would return to the schedule. Iranian traffic is expected to build gradually in the days ahead, depending on airline timetables.
The announcement follows a Friday deal unveiled by the Iraqi prime minister's media office. Under it, Iranian carriers may operate up to 40 flights a day to and from Najaf, with Mahan Air excluded. The arrangement is meant to ease travel to and from Iraq and to support humanitarian needs, medical treatment, tourism and education.
Al-Zaidi welcomed the “positive response” by the US to Iraq's efforts and its cooperation in granting the requested exemption.
The waiver comes against a tightening sanctions backdrop. Last month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced measures to stop Iranian airlines from flying to a range of countries. The restrictions form part of Washington's economic pressure campaign against Tehran, which continues as mediators work to end the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic that began on Feb. 28.
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