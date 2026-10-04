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Eighth Month of War: Trump Claims Iran Nuclear Retreat
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran has “virtually given up” on building a nuclear weapon, a bold assertion on what his administration has repeatedly cast as a core aim of the war with Tehran, now in its eighth month.
The US president also asserted that oil prices are falling. They have stayed elevated since Israel and the United States struck Iran on Feb. 28.
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Ohio, Trump said: “Oil is coming down. Oil is right now lower, and it's been lower than it was under the Biden administration, and they did nothing about the fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”
He then added: “By the way, Iran, as you know, has virtually given up any plans of a nuclear weapon.”
Tehran has consistently rejected US and Israeli accusations that it is pursuing atomic arms. President Masoud Pezeshkian repeated that denial last month during a trip to New York for the UN General Assembly. He said Iran does not seek nuclear weapons because of a religious prohibition and offered to dilute its stockpiles of enriched uranium under international verification.
Iran has nonetheless held its ground on two points: it will not compromise on its peaceful civilian nuclear program, and it will not make structural concessions unless Washington lifts economic sanctions.
The US president also asserted that oil prices are falling. They have stayed elevated since Israel and the United States struck Iran on Feb. 28.
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Ohio, Trump said: “Oil is coming down. Oil is right now lower, and it's been lower than it was under the Biden administration, and they did nothing about the fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”
He then added: “By the way, Iran, as you know, has virtually given up any plans of a nuclear weapon.”
Tehran has consistently rejected US and Israeli accusations that it is pursuing atomic arms. President Masoud Pezeshkian repeated that denial last month during a trip to New York for the UN General Assembly. He said Iran does not seek nuclear weapons because of a religious prohibition and offered to dilute its stockpiles of enriched uranium under international verification.
Iran has nonetheless held its ground on two points: it will not compromise on its peaceful civilian nuclear program, and it will not make structural concessions unless Washington lifts economic sanctions.
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