403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tennessee Corrections Commissioner Strada Steps Down
(MENAFN) The head of Tennessee's prison system is resigning in the wake of the failed execution of death row inmate Christa Pike, Gov. Bill Lee announced Saturday, as authorities probe what went wrong.
Frank Strada, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, has submitted his resignation and will leave his post later this month, Lee said in a statement reported in the media. The governor said he accepted the resignation, and officials said an interim commissioner will be named.
Strada said he still believes the department followed established procedures, but that stepping aside serves the state's best interests while an independent review is conducted.
Pike's lethal injection on Wednesday was halted after two attempts to administer the execution drug failed. In a court filing Friday, her attorneys said she is critically ill, unconscious and on a ventilator at a Nashville-area hospital. They said improperly placed intravenous lines caused the pentobarbital used in the attempt to enter her tissue rather than her bloodstream.
Lee has ordered an independent review of the attempted execution and suspended all remaining executions in the state through the end of the year.
Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 killing of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.
Frank Strada, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, has submitted his resignation and will leave his post later this month, Lee said in a statement reported in the media. The governor said he accepted the resignation, and officials said an interim commissioner will be named.
Strada said he still believes the department followed established procedures, but that stepping aside serves the state's best interests while an independent review is conducted.
Pike's lethal injection on Wednesday was halted after two attempts to administer the execution drug failed. In a court filing Friday, her attorneys said she is critically ill, unconscious and on a ventilator at a Nashville-area hospital. They said improperly placed intravenous lines caused the pentobarbital used in the attempt to enter her tissue rather than her bloodstream.
Lee has ordered an independent review of the attempted execution and suspended all remaining executions in the state through the end of the year.
Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 killing of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment