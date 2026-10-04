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Yemeni Army Claims Killing 700 Houthi Fighters in 257 Operations
(MENAFN) Yemen's army said Saturday that its forces killed at least 700 Houthi fighters in 257 operations across multiple fronts, a claim the Houthis have not addressed.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili announced the figures in a statement on social media. He said government forces used warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and rocket launchers in the strikes.
The operations spanned Sanaa, Midi, Baqim and fronts in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda and Lahj. Al-Nuzaili said the heaviest effort was concentrated on the Taiz fronts.
Targets included command and control centers, troop concentrations, combat buildups and reserves, weapons and ammunition depots, and military supply routes and transport.
Based on preliminary battlefield estimates, the operations "neutralized at least 700" Houthi fighters and destroyed strategic and high-value military targets, along with 170 combat vehicles and assets, the spokesman said.
He said the losses directly hit the group's combat capabilities and curbed its ability to keep attacking civilians in their homes and villages.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the army's claims.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. A 2022 truce collapsed in July, and fighting has escalated since then.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili announced the figures in a statement on social media. He said government forces used warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and rocket launchers in the strikes.
The operations spanned Sanaa, Midi, Baqim and fronts in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda and Lahj. Al-Nuzaili said the heaviest effort was concentrated on the Taiz fronts.
Targets included command and control centers, troop concentrations, combat buildups and reserves, weapons and ammunition depots, and military supply routes and transport.
Based on preliminary battlefield estimates, the operations "neutralized at least 700" Houthi fighters and destroyed strategic and high-value military targets, along with 170 combat vehicles and assets, the spokesman said.
He said the losses directly hit the group's combat capabilities and curbed its ability to keep attacking civilians in their homes and villages.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the army's claims.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. A 2022 truce collapsed in July, and fighting has escalated since then.
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