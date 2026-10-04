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Yamal, Rodri, Merino Fire Spain to 3-1 Win Over Czechia
(MENAFN) Spain extended their flawless run in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, beating Czechia 3-1 in League A Group 3 for a third straight win.
Goals from Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Merino carried La Roja on Matchday 3 in Oviedo.
Yamal struck inside six minutes. He took the ball on the right edge of the box, made room for himself and curled a left-footed shot into the top-left corner, beyond Antonin Kinsky.
The lead doubled in the 35th minute after Czechia failed to clear their lines. Dani Olmo surged into the right side of the area, and his deflected effort dropped to Rodri, who poked it in for 2-0.
Spain took that cushion into the break, but Czechia cut the deficit in the 69th minute. Adam Hlozek slipped Jiri Slama into the box, and the left-back drove a powerful shot across David Raya into the bottom-right corner.
Czechia believed they had levelled in the 79th minute when Resat Naderi tapped in after Raya spilled the ball. The goal was disallowed for a foul on Robin Le Normand.
Czechia were then reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute, when captain Ladislav Krejci was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Roberto Fernandez.
Four minutes later, Merino settled the contest, firing in the rebound after Kinsky denied Victor Munoz.
Spain lead Group 3 on nine points from three matches. Czechia remain pointless after three consecutive defeats.
England are second on six points after a 7-0 win over Croatia, who sit on three.
Goals from Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Merino carried La Roja on Matchday 3 in Oviedo.
Yamal struck inside six minutes. He took the ball on the right edge of the box, made room for himself and curled a left-footed shot into the top-left corner, beyond Antonin Kinsky.
The lead doubled in the 35th minute after Czechia failed to clear their lines. Dani Olmo surged into the right side of the area, and his deflected effort dropped to Rodri, who poked it in for 2-0.
Spain took that cushion into the break, but Czechia cut the deficit in the 69th minute. Adam Hlozek slipped Jiri Slama into the box, and the left-back drove a powerful shot across David Raya into the bottom-right corner.
Czechia believed they had levelled in the 79th minute when Resat Naderi tapped in after Raya spilled the ball. The goal was disallowed for a foul on Robin Le Normand.
Czechia were then reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute, when captain Ladislav Krejci was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Roberto Fernandez.
Four minutes later, Merino settled the contest, firing in the rebound after Kinsky denied Victor Munoz.
Spain lead Group 3 on nine points from three matches. Czechia remain pointless after three consecutive defeats.
England are second on six points after a 7-0 win over Croatia, who sit on three.
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