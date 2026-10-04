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Israel Strike on Hamas Leader Ali al-Amoudi Likely Failed
(MENAFN) Israel's attempt to kill senior Hamas figure Ali al-Amoudi in an overnight airstrike on Gaza City appears to have failed, an Israeli radio station reported Saturday evening.
"Assessments are leaning toward the failure of the attempt to assassinate Ali al-Amoudi, a prominent leader in Hamas' political wing in Gaza, last night," according to the radio.
An Israeli news channel cautioned that it was too early for a firm conclusion. Even so, it said Israel was still struggling to confirm that the operation had succeeded, despite the hours that had passed.
Earlier Saturday, an Israeli public broadcaster reported that the army had targeted al-Amoudi in a strike overnight Friday into Saturday. It described him as Hamas' de facto leader in Gaza and a leading candidate to formally head the movement in the territory in anticipated secret internal elections.
The broadcaster said reports from Gaza put the death toll at five, but al-Amoudi's name was not among the dead. His fate remained unclear.
Hamas sources told Anadolu that al-Amoudi headed the movement's media department and sat on its political bureau before the war began on Oct. 8, 2023. After the killings of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his deputy Rawhi Mushtaha in 2024, he became deputy to Khalil al-Hayya, then head of the movement in Gaza, the sources said.
They added that when al-Hayya was elected head of Hamas' political bureau in July 2026, al-Amoudi took over running the movement in Gaza as acting leader until a successor is elected.
A medical source said five Palestinians were killed and six others wounded early Saturday when an Israeli airstrike hit a residential apartment in western Gaza City. Four of the dead were women, two of them Christians. The source named the victims as Maysa Abu Daoud, 55; her daughter Maria Abu Daoud, 36; Yasmin al-Boubou, 48; Halloum al-Boubou, 23; and Bilal Ali Ouda, 20.
The strike came amid continuing Israeli violations of the ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry said those violations had killed 1,439 Palestinians and injured 5,052 as of Thursday.
According to Palestinian figures, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023. Around 90% of the territory's infrastructure has been destroyed.
"Assessments are leaning toward the failure of the attempt to assassinate Ali al-Amoudi, a prominent leader in Hamas' political wing in Gaza, last night," according to the radio.
An Israeli news channel cautioned that it was too early for a firm conclusion. Even so, it said Israel was still struggling to confirm that the operation had succeeded, despite the hours that had passed.
Earlier Saturday, an Israeli public broadcaster reported that the army had targeted al-Amoudi in a strike overnight Friday into Saturday. It described him as Hamas' de facto leader in Gaza and a leading candidate to formally head the movement in the territory in anticipated secret internal elections.
The broadcaster said reports from Gaza put the death toll at five, but al-Amoudi's name was not among the dead. His fate remained unclear.
Hamas sources told Anadolu that al-Amoudi headed the movement's media department and sat on its political bureau before the war began on Oct. 8, 2023. After the killings of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his deputy Rawhi Mushtaha in 2024, he became deputy to Khalil al-Hayya, then head of the movement in Gaza, the sources said.
They added that when al-Hayya was elected head of Hamas' political bureau in July 2026, al-Amoudi took over running the movement in Gaza as acting leader until a successor is elected.
A medical source said five Palestinians were killed and six others wounded early Saturday when an Israeli airstrike hit a residential apartment in western Gaza City. Four of the dead were women, two of them Christians. The source named the victims as Maysa Abu Daoud, 55; her daughter Maria Abu Daoud, 36; Yasmin al-Boubou, 48; Halloum al-Boubou, 23; and Bilal Ali Ouda, 20.
The strike came amid continuing Israeli violations of the ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry said those violations had killed 1,439 Palestinians and injured 5,052 as of Thursday.
According to Palestinian figures, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023. Around 90% of the territory's infrastructure has been destroyed.
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