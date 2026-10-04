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Houthis Say They Hit Aramco in Riyadh; Coalition Disputes
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi group said Saturday it struck Saudi energy giant Aramco in Riyadh with ballistic missiles and drones, calling the attack retaliation for strikes on the capital, Sanaa.
The operation “successfully achieved its objective,” causing fires at the targeted sites, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.
Saree said Sanaa and other provinces had come under 60 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, lifting the total to 1,420. He blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks.
He also issued a warning: the group would answer “blockade with blockade, and escalation with escalation.”
The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government rejected the claim. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki, speaking in remarks carried by Saudi media including Asharq Al-Awsat, said the Houthi assertions of targeting Riyadh on Saturday are “misleading.”
Al-Maliki said the Houthis were seeking to “divert attention from the scale of its losses and growing public anger over the militias’ conduct and their ties to foreign agendas that have brought chaos and destruction to Yemen.”
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015, fighting Houthi forces that have held Sanaa and several other governorates since September 2014.
In July, the Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, describing it as a response to a Saudi naval and air siege on areas they control in Yemen. The group has since targeted energy infrastructure in the kingdom.
The operation “successfully achieved its objective,” causing fires at the targeted sites, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.
Saree said Sanaa and other provinces had come under 60 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, lifting the total to 1,420. He blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks.
He also issued a warning: the group would answer “blockade with blockade, and escalation with escalation.”
The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government rejected the claim. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki, speaking in remarks carried by Saudi media including Asharq Al-Awsat, said the Houthi assertions of targeting Riyadh on Saturday are “misleading.”
Al-Maliki said the Houthis were seeking to “divert attention from the scale of its losses and growing public anger over the militias’ conduct and their ties to foreign agendas that have brought chaos and destruction to Yemen.”
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015, fighting Houthi forces that have held Sanaa and several other governorates since September 2014.
In July, the Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, describing it as a response to a Saudi naval and air siege on areas they control in Yemen. The group has since targeted energy infrastructure in the kingdom.
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