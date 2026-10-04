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US, Australia Pause Brazil Consular Services Over Security Concerns
(MENAFN) The US Embassy and its consulates across Brazil suspended consular services Friday, citing security concerns ahead of the country’s general elections.
"Consular Services in the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil will be suspended starting Friday, October 2 due to security concerns," the US diplomatic mission said, without indicating when services would resume.
"U.S. citizens seeking emergency assistance during this time should not come to the Embassy, the Consulates, or other U.S. diplomatic facilities. If you need emergency assistance, please contact the appropriate Duty Officer," it added.
Separately, Australia temporarily closed its embassy in Brasilia on Friday, also citing security concerns. Australian Ambassador to Brazil Sophie Davies said those requiring consular support should instead contact the Consular Emergency Centre in Canberra.
Brazil is scheduled to hold general elections Sunday, when voters will choose the president, members of parliament and governors for the country’s 26 states, along with candidates for other elected positions.
"Consular Services in the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil will be suspended starting Friday, October 2 due to security concerns," the US diplomatic mission said, without indicating when services would resume.
"U.S. citizens seeking emergency assistance during this time should not come to the Embassy, the Consulates, or other U.S. diplomatic facilities. If you need emergency assistance, please contact the appropriate Duty Officer," it added.
Separately, Australia temporarily closed its embassy in Brasilia on Friday, also citing security concerns. Australian Ambassador to Brazil Sophie Davies said those requiring consular support should instead contact the Consular Emergency Centre in Canberra.
Brazil is scheduled to hold general elections Sunday, when voters will choose the president, members of parliament and governors for the country’s 26 states, along with candidates for other elected positions.
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