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India Confirms Rescue of Citizens from Damaged Tanker in Hormuz
(MENAFN) India said Saturday that five of its nationals had been safely rescued after a Kuwait-flagged tanker was struck by a projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said it had helped coordinate the evacuation of the five Indian nationals aboard the Kuwait-flagged MT Kazimah III, which was “struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.”
“All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely,” the embassy said. “We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance.”
“We remain committed to the safety, security and welfare of our seafarers abroad,” India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by Iranian retaliation against Israeli targets and US military installations in several parts of the region. The conflict has also caused major disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important routes for energy shipments.
Iran has tied the complete reopening of the strategic waterway to several conditions, including a halt to hostilities, relief from sanctions, the unfreezing of assets and the fulfillment of commitments made by Washington.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said it had helped coordinate the evacuation of the five Indian nationals aboard the Kuwait-flagged MT Kazimah III, which was “struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.”
“All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely,” the embassy said. “We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance.”
“We remain committed to the safety, security and welfare of our seafarers abroad,” India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by Iranian retaliation against Israeli targets and US military installations in several parts of the region. The conflict has also caused major disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important routes for energy shipments.
Iran has tied the complete reopening of the strategic waterway to several conditions, including a halt to hostilities, relief from sanctions, the unfreezing of assets and the fulfillment of commitments made by Washington.
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