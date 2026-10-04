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Russia Warns Foreigners Against Travel to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia on Saturday called on foreign nationals and diplomatic personnel in Kyiv to leave the Ukrainian capital and advised against traveling to Ukraine, while urging civilians to stay away from military and government facilities.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would continue carrying out sustained strikes against military targets in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, describing the attacks as a response to what it called “terrorist actions” by Ukrainian forces targeting Russia’s civilian population and infrastructure.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again warns foreign citizens, including diplomatic mission personnel, against staying in or traveling to Ukraine,” it said. “Responsibility for any potential adverse consequences rests entirely with those who disregard this warning.”
The ministry said the same warning had been included in a May 25 statement and conveyed through diplomatic notes to foreign partners. It was also repeated during a May 27 briefing for members of the diplomatic corps by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.
It added that the US, UK, EU member states, Norway and Switzerland had likewise issued repeated warnings to their citizens against traveling to Ukraine, with the latest advisories issued in August.
“Many embassies remain operational in Kyiv, and foreign officials continue to visit Ukraine,” it said, cautioning that those who disregard such warnings are “knowingly exposing themselves to mortal danger.”
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would continue carrying out sustained strikes against military targets in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, describing the attacks as a response to what it called “terrorist actions” by Ukrainian forces targeting Russia’s civilian population and infrastructure.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again warns foreign citizens, including diplomatic mission personnel, against staying in or traveling to Ukraine,” it said. “Responsibility for any potential adverse consequences rests entirely with those who disregard this warning.”
The ministry said the same warning had been included in a May 25 statement and conveyed through diplomatic notes to foreign partners. It was also repeated during a May 27 briefing for members of the diplomatic corps by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.
It added that the US, UK, EU member states, Norway and Switzerland had likewise issued repeated warnings to their citizens against traveling to Ukraine, with the latest advisories issued in August.
“Many embassies remain operational in Kyiv, and foreign officials continue to visit Ukraine,” it said, cautioning that those who disregard such warnings are “knowingly exposing themselves to mortal danger.”
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