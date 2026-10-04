403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Latvians Vote in Parliamentary Election
(MENAFN) Latvian voters head to polling stations Saturday to choose the country’s 100 lawmakers, who will serve four-year terms under a party-list proportional representation system.
Voting began at 8 am local time (0500 GMT) and is scheduled to continue until 8 pm (1700 GMT).
The Saeima, Latvia’s 100-seat parliament, is elected every four years through proportional representation based on party lists.
In the previous parliamentary election, held on Oct. 1, 2022, New Unity, led by Krisjanis Karins, secured 16 seats and entered a governing coalition with the United List and the National Alliance.
Latvian authorities said fewer than 400,000 voters had participated by 11 am GMT, putting turnout at 25%.
Voting began at 8 am local time (0500 GMT) and is scheduled to continue until 8 pm (1700 GMT).
The Saeima, Latvia’s 100-seat parliament, is elected every four years through proportional representation based on party lists.
In the previous parliamentary election, held on Oct. 1, 2022, New Unity, led by Krisjanis Karins, secured 16 seats and entered a governing coalition with the United List and the National Alliance.
Latvian authorities said fewer than 400,000 voters had participated by 11 am GMT, putting turnout at 25%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment