Dharapuram Bypoll Will Mark TVK's Turning Point: TN Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Erode, Oct 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister Sengottaiyan on Sunday said the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll would mark a turning point in the state's politics, asserting that enthusiasm for Chief Minister Vijay would translate into a significant victory for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Sengottaiyan said CM Vijay was scheduled to conduct a roadshow as part of the election campaign in Dharapuram. He described the constituency as one that would acquire special significance through the outcome of the contest.

The minister claimed that people across the constituency were eager to see the Chief Minister and said the response reflected the support Vijay enjoyed among voters. He maintained that the public enthusiasm would strengthen the party's prospects in the bypoll.

“Wherever we look, people are eagerly waiting for an opportunity to see Chief Minister Vijay,” Sengottaiyan said, expressing confidence that the party would secure a victory that would find a place in Tamil Nadu's political history.

He described Vijay's leadership as a major blessing for the people and claimed that the TVK government was providing an administration free of corruption.

The minister presented the party's record in office as a central reason for his confidence in its electoral prospects.

Sengottaiyan said the Dharapuram contest would be different from other elections because of its potential to reshape the political landscape. He characterised the bypoll as a turning point, linking his prediction to the reception accorded to CM Vijay.

In a pointed attack on the state's two established political rivals, the minister claimed that the scale of the TVK's victory would discourage both the DMK and the AIADMK from contesting the next bypoll.

His remarks placed the Dharapuram election within the wider contest for political influence in Tamil Nadu, with Sengottaiyan projecting a strong result as evidence of TVK's growing appeal. However, his statements about the outcome and its implications were predictions made during the campaign. He did not provide a projected victory margin or explain the basis for his claim that rival parties would stay away from a subsequent bypoll.

The minister's comments came ahead of CM Vijay's roadshow, which he portrayed as another opportunity for people to see the Chief Minister. Sengottaiyan maintained that the enthusiasm surrounding the visit would contribute to a memorable electoral success for the ruling party.