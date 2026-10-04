Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda To Be India's Flag-Bearer At Closing

Star Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda will lead the country's contingent as flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday, capping a remarkable campaign in which she won two gold medals and a silver. The 27-year-old has been named India's flag-bearer for the ceremony by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). She will carry the tricolour during the Parade of Nations at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, according to ESPN.

Dhanda has enjoyed one of India's most successful campaigns at the continental showpiece. She became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting after topping the women's individual event with a score of 26. She had earlier set an Asian Games record in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28.

A Historic Triple-Medal Haul

Dhanda followed her individual gold with a silver in the women's team trap event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. She then partnered Kynan Chenai to gold in the mixed team trap event, completing a three-medal haul. The mixed team pair also set an Asian Games record, scoring 34 to surpass the previous mark of 30 held by Qatar, while securing India's first gold in the mixed team trap shooting event at the Games.

Closing Ceremony and Final Standings

Dhanda had returned to India after completing her shooting campaign but will travel back to Japan to attend the closing ceremony. The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 pm local time (2:30 pm IST) on Sunday at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium, also known as the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

India concluded its Asian Games campaign with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, to finish fourth in the overall standings. China topped the medal tally with 341 medals, including 169 gold, followed by hosts Japan with 269 medals, including 83 gold. South Korea finished third with 150 medals, including 39 gold.

The closing ceremony will also feature the ceremonial handover of the Asian Games flag to Doha, which will host the 2030 edition of the continental event.

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