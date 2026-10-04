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Sanchez Reports Severe Impact from Heavy Rainfall
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday that intense rainfall has caused "severe damage" across several parts of the country, describing the night as "especially tough" in Madrigueras.
"The torrential and persistent rains of the last few hours have caused severe damage in many areas of our region. This night has been especially tough in Madrigueras (Albacete)," Sanchez wrote on X.
The prime minister said authorities were closely following the situation and urged residents to remain cautious and comply with guidance issued through official emergency channels.
"All my affection to the family of the woman who has passed away due to the flooding, and all our support and solidarity to the affected neighbors," he added.
His comments followed weather alerts warning that eastern Spain could experience torrential rainfall and potentially destructive flooding in the coming days, as colder air at higher altitudes moves over warmer air.
Reports said Friday that one person had died and around 90 others had been rescued after flash floods hit parts of south-central and eastern Spain, sweeping away vehicles and inundating homes.
"The torrential and persistent rains of the last few hours have caused severe damage in many areas of our region. This night has been especially tough in Madrigueras (Albacete)," Sanchez wrote on X.
The prime minister said authorities were closely following the situation and urged residents to remain cautious and comply with guidance issued through official emergency channels.
"All my affection to the family of the woman who has passed away due to the flooding, and all our support and solidarity to the affected neighbors," he added.
His comments followed weather alerts warning that eastern Spain could experience torrential rainfall and potentially destructive flooding in the coming days, as colder air at higher altitudes moves over warmer air.
Reports said Friday that one person had died and around 90 others had been rescued after flash floods hit parts of south-central and eastern Spain, sweeping away vehicles and inundating homes.
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