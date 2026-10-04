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Bangladesh Condemns Drone Attack on Medina Power Station
(MENAFN) Bangladesh on Sunday condemned a reported drone attack on an electricity facility in the Saudi holy city of Medina, which Saudi authorities have attributed to the Houthis.
In a statement, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry described the reported strike as a serious violation, saying the “deliberate targeting of vital civilian infrastructure that serves the Prophet's Mosque is an unacceptable assault on the sanctity of Islam's holiest sites.”
Dhaka expressed full support for Saudi Arabia, stressing its solidarity with the kingdom in protecting its security and sovereignty.
Bangladesh also said it “firmly rejects any act of aggression that harms regional peace and stability.”
The reported incident took place last week when the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen accused the Houthis of carrying out a drone strike against an electricity distribution station in Medina.
The facility supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque. According to the coalition, the attack damaged the station and forced one transformer out of operation, although electricity supplies across the wider grid were not disrupted.
The Houthis, however, rejected the allegation and denied having any involvement in the incident.
In a statement, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry described the reported strike as a serious violation, saying the “deliberate targeting of vital civilian infrastructure that serves the Prophet's Mosque is an unacceptable assault on the sanctity of Islam's holiest sites.”
Dhaka expressed full support for Saudi Arabia, stressing its solidarity with the kingdom in protecting its security and sovereignty.
Bangladesh also said it “firmly rejects any act of aggression that harms regional peace and stability.”
The reported incident took place last week when the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen accused the Houthis of carrying out a drone strike against an electricity distribution station in Medina.
The facility supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque. According to the coalition, the attack damaged the station and forced one transformer out of operation, although electricity supplies across the wider grid were not disrupted.
The Houthis, however, rejected the allegation and denied having any involvement in the incident.
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