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Bosnia Opens Voting to Elect Presidency, Lawmakers
(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina began voting Sunday in general elections that will determine the country’s next presidency members and lawmakers across several levels of government.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and are scheduled to remain open until 7 p.m., according to the Central Election Commission.
Some 3.4 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the four-year elections, with a total of 3,414,364 people listed on the electoral roll.
Voters are choosing the Bosniak, Croat and Serb representatives who will form the country’s three-member presidency. They are also casting ballots for members of the state-level Parliamentary Assembly.
The elections also cover the House of Representatives of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the country’s two main entities. In Republika Srpska, voters will elect members of the National Assembly.
In addition, voters in Republika Srpska will select the entity’s president and vice presidents, while residents of the Federation will elect representatives to 10 cantonal assemblies.
Overall, 518 elected positions are being contested in the vote.
Bosnia and Herzegovina operates under a highly complex political structure established through the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which brought an end to the country’s 1992-1995 war.
The country is divided into the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska, alongside the self-governing Brcko District, each playing a distinct role within the state’s political system.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and are scheduled to remain open until 7 p.m., according to the Central Election Commission.
Some 3.4 million registered voters are eligible to participate in the four-year elections, with a total of 3,414,364 people listed on the electoral roll.
Voters are choosing the Bosniak, Croat and Serb representatives who will form the country’s three-member presidency. They are also casting ballots for members of the state-level Parliamentary Assembly.
The elections also cover the House of Representatives of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the country’s two main entities. In Republika Srpska, voters will elect members of the National Assembly.
In addition, voters in Republika Srpska will select the entity’s president and vice presidents, while residents of the Federation will elect representatives to 10 cantonal assemblies.
Overall, 518 elected positions are being contested in the vote.
Bosnia and Herzegovina operates under a highly complex political structure established through the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which brought an end to the country’s 1992-1995 war.
The country is divided into the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska, alongside the self-governing Brcko District, each playing a distinct role within the state’s political system.
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