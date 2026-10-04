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Sisi Urges African States to Pursue Peaceful Solutions Amid Crises
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday urged African countries to give priority to peaceful approaches when addressing conflicts and crises, while strengthening state institutions and upholding national sovereignty.
“Economic development cannot be built in unstable countries, and stability is not a luxury but a fundamental pillar sought by investors, manufacturers and farmers so they can operate in a safe environment," Sisi said during the opening session of the Alamein Africa Forum, which began Friday in New Alamein in northern Egypt.
“Across our African continent, we fully understand that security begins with supporting the national state and its institutions, respecting its unity and sovereignty, prioritizing peaceful solutions to conflicts and crises, and upholding the principle of good neighborliness," he added.
The three-day gathering has brought together around 1,500 government officials, business executives, investors and financial institution representatives from across Africa. Discussions at the forum are centered on economic growth and strengthening integration among African economies.
Sisi described the private sector as the key engine of economic activity across the continent, saying it generates more than 70% of Africa’s gross domestic product.
He also noted that roughly 85% of transactions involving African private-sector companies are carried out with businesses based outside the continent.
Despite the existence of trade agreements and preferential trade arrangements between African countries, intra-African commerce has represented only around 18% of the continent’s overall trade in recent years, Sisi said.
“Economic development cannot be built in unstable countries, and stability is not a luxury but a fundamental pillar sought by investors, manufacturers and farmers so they can operate in a safe environment," Sisi said during the opening session of the Alamein Africa Forum, which began Friday in New Alamein in northern Egypt.
“Across our African continent, we fully understand that security begins with supporting the national state and its institutions, respecting its unity and sovereignty, prioritizing peaceful solutions to conflicts and crises, and upholding the principle of good neighborliness," he added.
The three-day gathering has brought together around 1,500 government officials, business executives, investors and financial institution representatives from across Africa. Discussions at the forum are centered on economic growth and strengthening integration among African economies.
Sisi described the private sector as the key engine of economic activity across the continent, saying it generates more than 70% of Africa’s gross domestic product.
He also noted that roughly 85% of transactions involving African private-sector companies are carried out with businesses based outside the continent.
Despite the existence of trade agreements and preferential trade arrangements between African countries, intra-African commerce has represented only around 18% of the continent’s overall trade in recent years, Sisi said.
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