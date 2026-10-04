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Serbian Orthodox Church Warns of Growing Pressure on Palestinian Christians
(MENAFN) The Serbian Orthodox Church has expressed concern over what it described as persecution and discrimination faced by Christians in Palestine, warning that efforts to marginalize the community could threaten the region’s historic religious and social diversity.
In a letter addressed to Palestinian official Ramzi Khouri, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije voiced solidarity with the Palestinian people and raised concerns about the deteriorating conditions affecting Christians and other communities across the region.
The church said Palestinian Christians were experiencing “suffering, persecution and discrimination,” while emphasizing that violence and hardship affecting civilians cannot be reconciled with respect for human dignity, regardless of their faith or background.
The Serbian Orthodox Church called for greater protection of Christian communities in Palestine, highlighting their longstanding presence in the region. It noted that Christians have lived continuously in the area for more than 2,000 years and remain an important part of its historical and cultural heritage.
The church also cautioned against attempts to exclude or marginalize religious or ethnic communities, saying such developments could weaken the region’s social and religious fabric. It called for respect for international law and the rights of religious communities.
Patriarch Porfirije said the Serbian Orthodox Church would continue raising the issue of protecting Christian communities and supporting efforts toward peace in the Middle East during discussions with political leaders and international organizations.
Khouri serves on the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and heads the Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine.
The Palestinian committee has repeatedly expressed concern over reported attacks against Christian communities and religious institutions in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. It has also highlighted restrictions affecting religious worship, education and access to Christian holy sites.
Concerns over the situation of Christians have extended to the Gaza Strip, where five Palestinians were killed early Saturday in an Israeli airstrike, including four women. Two of the women were Christians, according to local reports.
The latest statements come as Christian leaders and Palestinian officials continue to highlight the importance of preserving the presence of Christian communities in Palestine and protecting their religious institutions, heritage and access to places of worship.
In a letter addressed to Palestinian official Ramzi Khouri, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije voiced solidarity with the Palestinian people and raised concerns about the deteriorating conditions affecting Christians and other communities across the region.
The church said Palestinian Christians were experiencing “suffering, persecution and discrimination,” while emphasizing that violence and hardship affecting civilians cannot be reconciled with respect for human dignity, regardless of their faith or background.
The Serbian Orthodox Church called for greater protection of Christian communities in Palestine, highlighting their longstanding presence in the region. It noted that Christians have lived continuously in the area for more than 2,000 years and remain an important part of its historical and cultural heritage.
The church also cautioned against attempts to exclude or marginalize religious or ethnic communities, saying such developments could weaken the region’s social and religious fabric. It called for respect for international law and the rights of religious communities.
Patriarch Porfirije said the Serbian Orthodox Church would continue raising the issue of protecting Christian communities and supporting efforts toward peace in the Middle East during discussions with political leaders and international organizations.
Khouri serves on the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and heads the Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine.
The Palestinian committee has repeatedly expressed concern over reported attacks against Christian communities and religious institutions in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. It has also highlighted restrictions affecting religious worship, education and access to Christian holy sites.
Concerns over the situation of Christians have extended to the Gaza Strip, where five Palestinians were killed early Saturday in an Israeli airstrike, including four women. Two of the women were Christians, according to local reports.
The latest statements come as Christian leaders and Palestinian officials continue to highlight the importance of preserving the presence of Christian communities in Palestine and protecting their religious institutions, heritage and access to places of worship.
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