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Egypt Rejects Claims of Involvement in Ethiopian Conflict
(MENAFN) Egypt on Saturday rejected any involvement in the escalating violence in northern Ethiopia, stressing that the developments there are an internal Ethiopian matter.
"The current crisis in Ethiopia is an internal one with which Egypt has no role, and that one should not be swayed by attempts to divert attention from the true internal motives behind the events unfolding in Ethiopia," an official Egyptian source said.
The source also expressed surprise over a statement issued Thursday by the African Union Commission, which urged Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to show maximum restraint and avoid actions or statements that could further increase tensions or threaten regional peace and stability.
Cairo “views the statement as an inexplicable attempt to drag it into an internal Ethiopian matter,” the source said.
He added that Egypt’s foreign policy is based on international law and the principles outlined in the charters of the United Nations and African Union, including respect for national sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and maintaining good relations with neighboring countries.
The African Union statement came after Ethiopia and Eritrea ended diplomatic ties, while Egypt and Ethiopia also expelled diplomats from each other’s countries.
Clashes resumed in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition coalition led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), with the fighting extending into areas of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.
"The current crisis in Ethiopia is an internal one with which Egypt has no role, and that one should not be swayed by attempts to divert attention from the true internal motives behind the events unfolding in Ethiopia," an official Egyptian source said.
The source also expressed surprise over a statement issued Thursday by the African Union Commission, which urged Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to show maximum restraint and avoid actions or statements that could further increase tensions or threaten regional peace and stability.
Cairo “views the statement as an inexplicable attempt to drag it into an internal Ethiopian matter,” the source said.
He added that Egypt’s foreign policy is based on international law and the principles outlined in the charters of the United Nations and African Union, including respect for national sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and maintaining good relations with neighboring countries.
The African Union statement came after Ethiopia and Eritrea ended diplomatic ties, while Egypt and Ethiopia also expelled diplomats from each other’s countries.
Clashes resumed in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition coalition led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), with the fighting extending into areas of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.
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