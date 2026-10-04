403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Shell Southern Syrian Village, Open Fire Near Homes
(MENAFN) Israeli forces shelled a village in southern Syria on Saturday and later opened fire toward residential areas during a separate ground operation, according to local reports.
Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa province. No casualties or property damage were immediately reported following the shelling.
Abidin is located in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa and has previously been targeted by Israeli artillery, including several incidents reported in September.
In a separate operation, Israeli forces entered an area west of Sayda al-Hanout village in southern Quneitra province. The force included two tanks and other military vehicles, which moved into the area before troops opened fire toward nearby residential neighborhoods.
The latest incidents come amid continued reports of Israeli military activity on Syrian territory following the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa has raised concerns over the scale of Israeli military operations in the country. During the 81st UN General Assembly, he said Israel had carried out around 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks since late 2024.
Al-Sharaa also said Israeli forces had conducted more than 1,200 incursions and approximately 300 arrests and detentions during the same period.
The latest shelling and ground incursion add to tensions along southern Syria’s border areas, where military activity has remained a recurring issue since the political changes in the country at the end of 2024.
Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa province. No casualties or property damage were immediately reported following the shelling.
Abidin is located in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa and has previously been targeted by Israeli artillery, including several incidents reported in September.
In a separate operation, Israeli forces entered an area west of Sayda al-Hanout village in southern Quneitra province. The force included two tanks and other military vehicles, which moved into the area before troops opened fire toward nearby residential neighborhoods.
The latest incidents come amid continued reports of Israeli military activity on Syrian territory following the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa has raised concerns over the scale of Israeli military operations in the country. During the 81st UN General Assembly, he said Israel had carried out around 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks since late 2024.
Al-Sharaa also said Israeli forces had conducted more than 1,200 incursions and approximately 300 arrests and detentions during the same period.
The latest shelling and ground incursion add to tensions along southern Syria’s border areas, where military activity has remained a recurring issue since the political changes in the country at the end of 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment