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Ethiopian-Aligned Forces Report Capture of Key Tigray Airport
(MENAFN) A group aligned with Ethiopia’s federal government said Saturday that it had seized control of the main airport serving Mekelle, the capital of the northern Tigray region, as federal forces continue advancing after more than a week of heavy fighting.
The Tigray Peace Forces said they had captured Alula Aba Nega Airport and were moving toward Mekelle, in what would represent a significant development in the government’s military campaign against an alliance headed by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
"We've taken full control of Mekelle Alula Aba Nega Airport. We're currently clearing the city of Mekelle," the group said in a statement posted on X.
"Peace is around the corner as the TPLF mafia leaders fled towards Eritrea," it added.
The allegation that TPLF leaders had escaped toward Eritrea could not be independently confirmed.
Sources familiar with the military situation also said Ethiopian government forces had taken control of the airport. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office, however, had not issued a public statement addressing the latest developments.
The Tigray Peace Forces said they had captured Alula Aba Nega Airport and were moving toward Mekelle, in what would represent a significant development in the government’s military campaign against an alliance headed by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
"We've taken full control of Mekelle Alula Aba Nega Airport. We're currently clearing the city of Mekelle," the group said in a statement posted on X.
"Peace is around the corner as the TPLF mafia leaders fled towards Eritrea," it added.
The allegation that TPLF leaders had escaped toward Eritrea could not be independently confirmed.
Sources familiar with the military situation also said Ethiopian government forces had taken control of the airport. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office, however, had not issued a public statement addressing the latest developments.
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