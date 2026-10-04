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Yemeni Army Reports Houthi Losses in Taiz, Lahj Operations
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said Sunday that 260 Houthi fighters were killed during 97 military operations targeting reinforcements on fronts in the provinces of Taiz and Lahj.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations involved a combination of air and ground attacks. Warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and sniper units were used during the operations against Houthi positions and military movements.
According to al-Nuzaili, the attacks also resulted in the destruction or damage of 44 military and transport vehicles as well as equipment used for supplying forces on the front lines.
The latest announcement came only hours after the Yemeni army reported another series of operations across several fronts, claiming that at least 700 Houthi fighters had been killed in 257 operations.
The army said the operations formed part of its continuing efforts to target Houthi military movements and reinforcements in areas where fighting has intensified.
The Houthis did not immediately issue a response to the army's latest claims regarding casualties, military operations or damaged equipment.
The reported fighting comes amid Yemen's prolonged conflict, which began after the Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces in 2014.
The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in Yemen in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The conflict has since resulted in years of fighting, widespread displacement and a major humanitarian crisis.
A truce reached in 2022 subsequently collapsed in July, after which military activity and clashes gradually intensified across several fronts.
Taiz and Lahj remain among the areas where military forces and the Houthis have continued to confront each other. The latest reports of operations and casualties indicate that fighting remains active despite previous efforts to reduce hostilities and establish longer-term political arrangements.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said the operations involved a combination of air and ground attacks. Warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and sniper units were used during the operations against Houthi positions and military movements.
According to al-Nuzaili, the attacks also resulted in the destruction or damage of 44 military and transport vehicles as well as equipment used for supplying forces on the front lines.
The latest announcement came only hours after the Yemeni army reported another series of operations across several fronts, claiming that at least 700 Houthi fighters had been killed in 257 operations.
The army said the operations formed part of its continuing efforts to target Houthi military movements and reinforcements in areas where fighting has intensified.
The Houthis did not immediately issue a response to the army's latest claims regarding casualties, military operations or damaged equipment.
The reported fighting comes amid Yemen's prolonged conflict, which began after the Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces in 2014.
The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in Yemen in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The conflict has since resulted in years of fighting, widespread displacement and a major humanitarian crisis.
A truce reached in 2022 subsequently collapsed in July, after which military activity and clashes gradually intensified across several fronts.
Taiz and Lahj remain among the areas where military forces and the Houthis have continued to confront each other. The latest reports of operations and casualties indicate that fighting remains active despite previous efforts to reduce hostilities and establish longer-term political arrangements.
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