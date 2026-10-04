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White House Creates Task Force to Examine AI Risks, Opportunities
(MENAFN) The White House has established a new task force to evaluate the risks and opportunities associated with artificial intelligence and consider how the federal government should oversee the rapidly evolving technology, according to reports.
The newly formed "Super Intelligence Force" will be chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and has been given 120 days to complete its assessment.
The task force will review existing laws governing artificial intelligence and examine potential measures that Congress could consider as the technology continues to advance. It will also work with companies across the technology sector to identify emerging risks while assessing opportunities created by increasingly capable AI systems.
Under its charter, the group is expected to develop strategies for addressing potential threats associated with advanced artificial intelligence. At the same time, it will seek to avoid regulatory measures that could restrict technological development, innovation or competition in the sector.
Another area of focus will be how AI-related security incidents are reported to federal authorities. The task force will examine current procedures covering breaches, hacking incidents, model jailbreaks and other events involving artificial intelligence systems.
It is also expected to propose ways to strengthen the federal government's ability to respond to such incidents using authorities that are already available, rather than necessarily relying on new regulatory powers.
The task force was established following a White House meeting Tuesday between President Donald Trump and several senior executives from major US technology companies. Participants included OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
During the meeting, Trump said leaders of major US technology companies had signed a "morally binding" agreement aimed at introducing safeguards for artificial intelligence. The commitments include internal safety monitoring and independent external assessments of their AI systems.
The administration has emphasized the importance of maintaining US leadership in artificial intelligence as competition in the technology sector intensifies. At the same time, Trump has generally favored voluntary safeguards developed by technology companies rather than imposing broader government regulations on the industry.
The new task force is expected to assess how existing government authorities, industry-led measures and potential congressional action could work together as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into the economy, government operations and other sectors.
The newly formed "Super Intelligence Force" will be chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and has been given 120 days to complete its assessment.
The task force will review existing laws governing artificial intelligence and examine potential measures that Congress could consider as the technology continues to advance. It will also work with companies across the technology sector to identify emerging risks while assessing opportunities created by increasingly capable AI systems.
Under its charter, the group is expected to develop strategies for addressing potential threats associated with advanced artificial intelligence. At the same time, it will seek to avoid regulatory measures that could restrict technological development, innovation or competition in the sector.
Another area of focus will be how AI-related security incidents are reported to federal authorities. The task force will examine current procedures covering breaches, hacking incidents, model jailbreaks and other events involving artificial intelligence systems.
It is also expected to propose ways to strengthen the federal government's ability to respond to such incidents using authorities that are already available, rather than necessarily relying on new regulatory powers.
The task force was established following a White House meeting Tuesday between President Donald Trump and several senior executives from major US technology companies. Participants included OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
During the meeting, Trump said leaders of major US technology companies had signed a "morally binding" agreement aimed at introducing safeguards for artificial intelligence. The commitments include internal safety monitoring and independent external assessments of their AI systems.
The administration has emphasized the importance of maintaining US leadership in artificial intelligence as competition in the technology sector intensifies. At the same time, Trump has generally favored voluntary safeguards developed by technology companies rather than imposing broader government regulations on the industry.
The new task force is expected to assess how existing government authorities, industry-led measures and potential congressional action could work together as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into the economy, government operations and other sectors.
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