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Stray Kids Skip Grammy Submissions Amid Asian Pop Category Debate
(MENAFN) South Korean K-pop group Stray Kids will not compete for recognition at the 2027 Grammy Awards after deciding not to submit any music for consideration, according to its agency JYP Entertainment.
The group’s decision places it alongside BTS, which previously announced that it would also refrain from submitting music for next year’s ceremony as discussion continues over the Recording Academy’s newly introduced category dedicated to Asian pop music.
"Stray Kids did not submit any work to the Grammys," JYP said Friday, without giving a specific explanation for the decision.
The decision comes as the Recording Academy faces debate over its new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which is scheduled to be introduced at the 2027 awards. The category is designed to recognize music from across the Asian pop industry, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.
According to the eligibility requirements, recordings competing in the category must make "meaningful use" of at least one Asian language.
The new category has generated criticism from some members and observers of the Asian music community, who have questioned whether creating a separate award could contribute to dividing music according to regional or linguistic classifications.
The Recording Academy has nevertheless confirmed that it will proceed with the category after consulting members of the Asian music community. Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has acknowledged that there has been opposition to the new award while also saying that the organization received substantial support for its introduction.
BTS announced in July that it would not submit music for consideration at the 2027 Grammys. At the time, the group explained its position by saying it hoped music could be "heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."
The decisions by BTS and Stray Kids come as K-pop continues to maintain a significant international audience and an expanding presence within major global music awards. Both groups have previously received international recognition and built large followings outside South Korea.
The Recording Academy also invited all eight members of Stray Kids to become voting members earlier this year, allowing them to participate in the organization’s voting process.
Despite the decisions by the two major K-pop groups not to submit music, the new Asian pop category is expected to form part of the 2027 Grammy program.
The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Feb. 7, 2027.
The group’s decision places it alongside BTS, which previously announced that it would also refrain from submitting music for next year’s ceremony as discussion continues over the Recording Academy’s newly introduced category dedicated to Asian pop music.
"Stray Kids did not submit any work to the Grammys," JYP said Friday, without giving a specific explanation for the decision.
The decision comes as the Recording Academy faces debate over its new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which is scheduled to be introduced at the 2027 awards. The category is designed to recognize music from across the Asian pop industry, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.
According to the eligibility requirements, recordings competing in the category must make "meaningful use" of at least one Asian language.
The new category has generated criticism from some members and observers of the Asian music community, who have questioned whether creating a separate award could contribute to dividing music according to regional or linguistic classifications.
The Recording Academy has nevertheless confirmed that it will proceed with the category after consulting members of the Asian music community. Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has acknowledged that there has been opposition to the new award while also saying that the organization received substantial support for its introduction.
BTS announced in July that it would not submit music for consideration at the 2027 Grammys. At the time, the group explained its position by saying it hoped music could be "heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."
The decisions by BTS and Stray Kids come as K-pop continues to maintain a significant international audience and an expanding presence within major global music awards. Both groups have previously received international recognition and built large followings outside South Korea.
The Recording Academy also invited all eight members of Stray Kids to become voting members earlier this year, allowing them to participate in the organization’s voting process.
Despite the decisions by the two major K-pop groups not to submit music, the new Asian pop category is expected to form part of the 2027 Grammy program.
The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Feb. 7, 2027.
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