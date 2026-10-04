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Sudan Reports RSF Drone Attacks on Governor’s Residence, Civilian Sites
(MENAFN) Sudanese authorities said Saturday that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out drone attacks targeting the governor’s residence and several civilian locations in Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state.
Blue Nile Governor Ahmed al-Omda Badi said in a statement that the drones were intercepted by air defense systems. He did not provide information on possible casualties or damage caused by the strikes.
The attack “will not deter us from continuing our struggle and defending the homeland, and working to cleanse every inch of Sudanese territory of rebellion and aggression," Badi said.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the allegations.
Sudanese authorities and international human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the paramilitary group of attacking civilian infrastructure, allegations the RSF has rejected.
Blue Nile, in southeastern Sudan, has witnessed a rise in attacks attributed to the RSF and its allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) in recent weeks.
Sudan has remained embroiled in a conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, when disputes over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular armed forces escalated into war. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced approximately 13 million others from their homes, according to UN and international estimates.
Blue Nile Governor Ahmed al-Omda Badi said in a statement that the drones were intercepted by air defense systems. He did not provide information on possible casualties or damage caused by the strikes.
The attack “will not deter us from continuing our struggle and defending the homeland, and working to cleanse every inch of Sudanese territory of rebellion and aggression," Badi said.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the allegations.
Sudanese authorities and international human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the paramilitary group of attacking civilian infrastructure, allegations the RSF has rejected.
Blue Nile, in southeastern Sudan, has witnessed a rise in attacks attributed to the RSF and its allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) in recent weeks.
Sudan has remained embroiled in a conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, when disputes over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular armed forces escalated into war. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced approximately 13 million others from their homes, according to UN and international estimates.
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