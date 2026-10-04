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Israeli Forces Detain Four Palestinians During New West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) Israeli forces detained four Palestinians on Saturday and carried out searches of numerous homes during military operations across the occupied West Bank, according to reports.
Three Palestinians were arrested after Israeli troops raided their homes in Rafat, a village west of Salfit in the northern West Bank.
In a separate operation, a young Palestinian was detained after soldiers entered and searched his home in Tubas, also in the northern part of the occupied territory.
Israeli forces additionally conducted searches of several houses in Burqa, northwest of Nablus.
During the operations, dozens of Palestinians were reportedly held for questioning, while several young men were subjected to mistreatment, according to local accounts.
Palestinian organizations monitoring prisoner affairs estimate that around 9,350 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons, including 90 women and 350 children.
Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Israeli military operations and settler activity in the West Bank have intensified, with reported incidents involving killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land destruction and continued settlement expansion.
Three Palestinians were arrested after Israeli troops raided their homes in Rafat, a village west of Salfit in the northern West Bank.
In a separate operation, a young Palestinian was detained after soldiers entered and searched his home in Tubas, also in the northern part of the occupied territory.
Israeli forces additionally conducted searches of several houses in Burqa, northwest of Nablus.
During the operations, dozens of Palestinians were reportedly held for questioning, while several young men were subjected to mistreatment, according to local accounts.
Palestinian organizations monitoring prisoner affairs estimate that around 9,350 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons, including 90 women and 350 children.
Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Israeli military operations and settler activity in the West Bank have intensified, with reported incidents involving killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land destruction and continued settlement expansion.
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