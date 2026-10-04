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Zach Bryan Wears Free Palestine Shirt During Massachusetts Concert
(MENAFN) US country music singer Zach Bryan expressed support for Palestine during a concert in Massachusetts, appearing on stage in a black T-shirt carrying the words "Free Palestine." Videos and images from the event showed Bryan wearing the shirt during his performance at Gillette Stadium near Boston on Friday.
Several members of Bryan’s band also appeared to wear clothing featuring Palestinian-related messages or symbols during the performance. The appearance drew attention because it took place at the same venue that had recently been at the center of a controversy involving rapper Macklemore and his public support for Palestinians.
Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s US tour weeks earlier after making pro-Palestinian remarks during a performance. The episode also prompted several other supporting acts to leave the tour, according to reports.
Bryan’s appearance at Gillette Stadium therefore came amid an ongoing debate surrounding political expression by musicians during live performances. His shirt became a prominent feature of the concert after videos and photographs from the event circulated online.
The 30-year-old singer-songwriter is a Grammy-winning artist known for songs including Something in the Orange and I Remember Everything. He is currently performing as part of his With Heaven On Tour.
Several members of Bryan’s band also appeared to wear clothing featuring Palestinian-related messages or symbols during the performance. The appearance drew attention because it took place at the same venue that had recently been at the center of a controversy involving rapper Macklemore and his public support for Palestinians.
Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s US tour weeks earlier after making pro-Palestinian remarks during a performance. The episode also prompted several other supporting acts to leave the tour, according to reports.
Bryan’s appearance at Gillette Stadium therefore came amid an ongoing debate surrounding political expression by musicians during live performances. His shirt became a prominent feature of the concert after videos and photographs from the event circulated online.
The 30-year-old singer-songwriter is a Grammy-winning artist known for songs including Something in the Orange and I Remember Everything. He is currently performing as part of his With Heaven On Tour.
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