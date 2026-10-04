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RSF Attack Reportedly Kills Dozens of Civilians in North Kordofan
(MENAFN) More than 25 civilians were reportedly killed in an attack attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Umm Badr area of Sudan’s North Kordofan state, according to reports.
A statement issued Saturday said footage circulating online appeared to show RSF members carrying out executions of civilians in the area.
The reported incident has raised further concerns because of indications that the victims may have been targeted on ethnic grounds after being accused of supporting the Sudanese army.
"The unlawful execution of civilians constitutes a grave crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights standards,” the statement said.
The group also warned that attacks based on ethnic or social identity could undermine social cohesion and contribute to the spread of hate speech and further violence.
It called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to conduct an independent investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the allegations. The group has generally denied deliberately targeting civilians, while Sudanese authorities and international human rights organizations have challenged those claims.
The reported killings come as the Sudanese army continues to make territorial gains in North Kordofan following clashes with the RSF. The army has said it has captured control of 11 areas across the state.
A statement issued Saturday said footage circulating online appeared to show RSF members carrying out executions of civilians in the area.
The reported incident has raised further concerns because of indications that the victims may have been targeted on ethnic grounds after being accused of supporting the Sudanese army.
"The unlawful execution of civilians constitutes a grave crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights standards,” the statement said.
The group also warned that attacks based on ethnic or social identity could undermine social cohesion and contribute to the spread of hate speech and further violence.
It called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to conduct an independent investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the allegations. The group has generally denied deliberately targeting civilians, while Sudanese authorities and international human rights organizations have challenged those claims.
The reported killings come as the Sudanese army continues to make territorial gains in North Kordofan following clashes with the RSF. The army has said it has captured control of 11 areas across the state.
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