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China Opens Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Chemical Imports
(MENAFN) China has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of p-nitrotoluene from the European Union, a chemical compound widely used in the production of dyes and pesticides, according to reports.
The Commerce Ministry opened the investigation after receiving an application from Chinese domestic producers alleging that EU suppliers had engaged in dumping practices.
P-nitrotoluene is primarily used as an intermediate in manufacturing products including dyes, pigments, pesticides and pharmaceutical compounds.
Evidence presented by the applicants indicated that imports of the chemical from the EU remained at elevated levels between 2022 and 2025, while import prices declined by almost 60% during that period.
The ministry said the "dumped imports from the EU caused damage to the production and operations of China's domestic industry," and determined that the submitted application satisfied the conditions required under Chinese legislation and World Trade Organization rules to begin an anti-dumping investigation.
Beijing said the inquiry will proceed "in accordance with relevant laws and regulations and fully protect the rights of all interested parties," according to the ministry.
The Commerce Ministry opened the investigation after receiving an application from Chinese domestic producers alleging that EU suppliers had engaged in dumping practices.
P-nitrotoluene is primarily used as an intermediate in manufacturing products including dyes, pigments, pesticides and pharmaceutical compounds.
Evidence presented by the applicants indicated that imports of the chemical from the EU remained at elevated levels between 2022 and 2025, while import prices declined by almost 60% during that period.
The ministry said the "dumped imports from the EU caused damage to the production and operations of China's domestic industry," and determined that the submitted application satisfied the conditions required under Chinese legislation and World Trade Organization rules to begin an anti-dumping investigation.
Beijing said the inquiry will proceed "in accordance with relevant laws and regulations and fully protect the rights of all interested parties," according to the ministry.
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