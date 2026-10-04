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UK Nursing Union Ends Teva Partnership Over Military Links
(MENAFN) The Royal College of Nursing has ended its commercial partnership with Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva UK, citing concerns over the company’s reported links with the Israeli military.
Nurses 4 Palestine said Friday that Carmel O’Boyle, chair of the RCN Council, confirmed that Teva UK would no longer sponsor the upcoming RCNi Nursing Leadership Summit scheduled for Oct. 30.
According to the group, O’Boyle communicated the decision in a letter to the union dated Sept. 23. The move followed sustained campaigning by healthcare professionals and union members calling for UK healthcare institutions to reconsider commercial relationships with companies accused of links to Israeli authorities.
"The decision follows sustained campaigning ... demanding that UK healthcare institutions end complicity with corporate actors linked to Israeli apartheid and violations of international law," the group said.
Nurses 4 Palestine, along with UK Healthcare Petitions to the Royal Colleges, said its members had campaigned against the partnership and raised concerns about Teva Pharmaceuticals’ international activities.
The campaign group said the RCN had acknowledged that additional checks into Teva’s global record had raised concerns, including its operations that have faced legal sanctions and significant public scrutiny.
The group said the nursing union concluded that the company was incompatible with the ethical standards expected within the profession.
The RCN has also announced a comprehensive review of its policy governing commercial partnerships. According to Nurses 4 Palestine, the union directly referenced evidence included in an open letter submitted by campaigning groups on Sept. 10.
The review is expected to examine how the organization evaluates potential commercial partners and whether existing standards adequately address ethical concerns surrounding companies seeking relationships with the nursing profession.
"When frontline workers organise collectively, institutional inertia can be broken, and corporate whitewashing can be stopped," Nurses 4 Palestine said.
Nurses 4 Palestine said Friday that Carmel O’Boyle, chair of the RCN Council, confirmed that Teva UK would no longer sponsor the upcoming RCNi Nursing Leadership Summit scheduled for Oct. 30.
According to the group, O’Boyle communicated the decision in a letter to the union dated Sept. 23. The move followed sustained campaigning by healthcare professionals and union members calling for UK healthcare institutions to reconsider commercial relationships with companies accused of links to Israeli authorities.
"The decision follows sustained campaigning ... demanding that UK healthcare institutions end complicity with corporate actors linked to Israeli apartheid and violations of international law," the group said.
Nurses 4 Palestine, along with UK Healthcare Petitions to the Royal Colleges, said its members had campaigned against the partnership and raised concerns about Teva Pharmaceuticals’ international activities.
The campaign group said the RCN had acknowledged that additional checks into Teva’s global record had raised concerns, including its operations that have faced legal sanctions and significant public scrutiny.
The group said the nursing union concluded that the company was incompatible with the ethical standards expected within the profession.
The RCN has also announced a comprehensive review of its policy governing commercial partnerships. According to Nurses 4 Palestine, the union directly referenced evidence included in an open letter submitted by campaigning groups on Sept. 10.
The review is expected to examine how the organization evaluates potential commercial partners and whether existing standards adequately address ethical concerns surrounding companies seeking relationships with the nursing profession.
"When frontline workers organise collectively, institutional inertia can be broken, and corporate whitewashing can be stopped," Nurses 4 Palestine said.
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