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Moldova Reports Russian Air Weapons Breach Its Airspace

Moldova Reports Russian Air Weapons Breach Its Airspace


2026-10-04 02:55:48
(MENAFN) Moldovan authorities said Saturday that five Russian aerial weapons, including Banderol missiles and drones, entered the country’s airspace and subsequently exploded on Moldovan territory.

President Maia Sandu warned that Russia’s military operations against neighboring Ukraine are increasingly affecting Moldova.

“Moscow is putting lives at risk across Europe and must be stopped,” she wrote on X.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry separately "strongly condemned" the reported airspace violation. The ministry said fragments from drones were discovered in several locations, including outside Causeni near Dubovca village, between Delacau and Puhaceni, and near Crocmaz. The incident near Crocmaz reportedly triggered a vegetation fire and caused damage to property.

“Russia's war against Ukraine continues to pose concrete threats to our country and to the security of the entire region,” the ministry said.

Moscow had not immediately responded to Moldova’s allegations.

The latest incident follows another diplomatic dispute earlier in the week, when Moldova summoned Russia’s ambassador in Chisinau and delivered a formal protest after three drones entered Moldovan airspace in a single day.

According to the ministry, two of those drones crashed and exploded inside Moldova. It also said the country’s airspace had been breached eight times over the previous seven days.

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