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Pentagon Orders Military Voting Pause During Election Year
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has instructed military commanders and supervisors to arrange a one-day pause in normal activities this month to help service members participate in elections, with the measure expected to be repeated during future election years.
In a video message Friday, Hegseth said the standdown must be held no later than Oct. 15 and would become a recurring measure during election years. Although the congressional midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 3, military personnel can vote earlier through absentee and mail-in ballots.
"We're not telling you who to vote for, but we will give you every opportunity to do so," Hegseth said.
He explained that troops serving outside their home states can encounter obstacles when requesting, completing and sending absentee ballots while stationed away from their usual voting locations.
"So, take that day to fill out your absentee ballot, help your family members do the same, or go to the polling place yourself and exercise your right to vote," he said.
Hegseth pointed to a 2021 directive issued by then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as an earlier example of the Pentagon temporarily suspending routine military activities. That standdown was intended to address extremism within the armed forces.
In a video message Friday, Hegseth said the standdown must be held no later than Oct. 15 and would become a recurring measure during election years. Although the congressional midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 3, military personnel can vote earlier through absentee and mail-in ballots.
"We're not telling you who to vote for, but we will give you every opportunity to do so," Hegseth said.
He explained that troops serving outside their home states can encounter obstacles when requesting, completing and sending absentee ballots while stationed away from their usual voting locations.
"So, take that day to fill out your absentee ballot, help your family members do the same, or go to the polling place yourself and exercise your right to vote," he said.
Hegseth pointed to a 2021 directive issued by then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as an earlier example of the Pentagon temporarily suspending routine military activities. That standdown was intended to address extremism within the armed forces.
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