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Yemeni Army Reports Dozens of Operations Against Houthi Positions in Taiz
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said Saturday that it conducted 71 operations against Houthi positions in the southwestern Taiz province as fighting between government forces and the group continues to intensify.
Army spokesman Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement on X that "Our armed forces carried out 71 precise targeting operations against combat gatherings, military buildups, and reinforcements belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia" in Taiz.
According to the spokesman, the operations covered several areas, including al-Aqrood, Sama’, al-Ahkum, al-Akboush, Jabal Rasin, Jabal Jardad, Bani Omar, Bani Bakari, al-Kaawash and al-Athawir.
The military activity "resulted in the destruction of a number of hostile transport and support vehicles, the neutralization of militia members, and the stripping of their formations of the ability to continue fighting," al-Nuzaili said, without giving details on the number of people killed or wounded.
The Houthis have not issued a response to the army's claims.
The latest operations come as hostilities between Yemeni government forces and the Houthi group continue to escalate across Taiz Governorate.
On Friday, Houthi artillery fire struck residential areas in central Taiz, injuring six civilians, including two children and a woman, according to reports.
Army spokesman Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement on X that "Our armed forces carried out 71 precise targeting operations against combat gatherings, military buildups, and reinforcements belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia" in Taiz.
According to the spokesman, the operations covered several areas, including al-Aqrood, Sama’, al-Ahkum, al-Akboush, Jabal Rasin, Jabal Jardad, Bani Omar, Bani Bakari, al-Kaawash and al-Athawir.
The military activity "resulted in the destruction of a number of hostile transport and support vehicles, the neutralization of militia members, and the stripping of their formations of the ability to continue fighting," al-Nuzaili said, without giving details on the number of people killed or wounded.
The Houthis have not issued a response to the army's claims.
The latest operations come as hostilities between Yemeni government forces and the Houthi group continue to escalate across Taiz Governorate.
On Friday, Houthi artillery fire struck residential areas in central Taiz, injuring six civilians, including two children and a woman, according to reports.
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