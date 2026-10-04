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Russia, Ukraine Exchange Strikes as Attacks Hit Kyiv, Odesa
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine carried out a new round of overnight attacks Saturday, leaving one person dead and at least nine others injured, according to officials on both sides.
A Russian drone strike on Hostomel, a town northwest of Kyiv, injured four people, according to Kyiv regional military administration chief Timur Tkachenko.
Russian forces also targeted Kyiv’s Pivnichnyi Bridge, injuring two people, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The strike marked the third consecutive day that key bridges in the Ukrainian capital had come under attack.
Klitschko said the assault forced authorities to halt traffic across the bridge from the Left Bank toward the Right Bank. The strike also damaged the bridge surface and overhead trolleybus infrastructure.
In the Odesa region, a Russian strike hit a "civilian cargo ship" sailing under the Liberian flag, killing one person and leaving three others injured.
The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority said all 13 crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel.
Ukraine’s Air Defense reported that 131 Russian drones were either destroyed or suppressed during the overnight assault.
Russia’s Defense Ministry acknowledged carrying out the strikes, saying its forces targeted Ukrainian infrastructure as well as a maritime vessel that Moscow alleged was being used to support Ukrainian military operations.
A Russian drone strike on Hostomel, a town northwest of Kyiv, injured four people, according to Kyiv regional military administration chief Timur Tkachenko.
Russian forces also targeted Kyiv’s Pivnichnyi Bridge, injuring two people, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The strike marked the third consecutive day that key bridges in the Ukrainian capital had come under attack.
Klitschko said the assault forced authorities to halt traffic across the bridge from the Left Bank toward the Right Bank. The strike also damaged the bridge surface and overhead trolleybus infrastructure.
In the Odesa region, a Russian strike hit a "civilian cargo ship" sailing under the Liberian flag, killing one person and leaving three others injured.
The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority said all 13 crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel.
Ukraine’s Air Defense reported that 131 Russian drones were either destroyed or suppressed during the overnight assault.
Russia’s Defense Ministry acknowledged carrying out the strikes, saying its forces targeted Ukrainian infrastructure as well as a maritime vessel that Moscow alleged was being used to support Ukrainian military operations.
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