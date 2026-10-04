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US Muslim Group Calls for Release of American Teen Held by Israel
(MENAFN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on the White House and Congress Friday to press for the release of an American teenager who has reportedly been held in an Israeli prison without charges for nearly four months.
"It should be unacceptable to the White House and Congress for the Israeli government to continue kidnapping Americans and disappearing them into prisons known for torture, all without any criminal charges or other due process," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.
"The Trump administration has a legal and moral obligation to protect American citizens overseas, especially from rogue governments funded by American taxpayer dollars," he added.
Awad also called on Congress "to exercise its oversight authority and demand that the State Department secure Abdalkareem's swift and safe release."
CAIR and its Texas chapter said Abdalkareem Issa Ahmed Safi, a US citizen with ties to Texas, has been "held hostage in an Israeli prison known for torture for almost four months without facing any criminal charges."
According to a statement from American Muslims for Palestine, Israeli forces raided Safi’s family home in Jalazone, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, during the night in June.
"It should be unacceptable to the White House and Congress for the Israeli government to continue kidnapping Americans and disappearing them into prisons known for torture, all without any criminal charges or other due process," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.
"The Trump administration has a legal and moral obligation to protect American citizens overseas, especially from rogue governments funded by American taxpayer dollars," he added.
Awad also called on Congress "to exercise its oversight authority and demand that the State Department secure Abdalkareem's swift and safe release."
CAIR and its Texas chapter said Abdalkareem Issa Ahmed Safi, a US citizen with ties to Texas, has been "held hostage in an Israeli prison known for torture for almost four months without facing any criminal charges."
According to a statement from American Muslims for Palestine, Israeli forces raided Safi’s family home in Jalazone, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, during the night in June.
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