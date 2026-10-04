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UAE Probe Finds Co-Pilot Attempted Terrorist Act on Flydubai Flight
(MENAFN) An investigation by the United Arab Emirates into a violent incident aboard a Flydubai aircraft found that the co-pilot attempted to carry out a “terrorist act” by attacking the captain with a crash axe, according to the country’s attorney general.
UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot involved in Wednesday’s incident tried to use the emergency axe kept inside the cockpit to assault the captain and take control of the aircraft.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding it, as well as its motives and any possible connections.
The attorney general said the final results of the investigation would be made public after all required procedures have been completed.
Flydubai flight FZ1073 was carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it was cleared to make an emergency landing Wednesday at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
The airline previously said that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that crew members managed to secure the aircraft before safely diverting it to Saudi Arabia.
UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot involved in Wednesday’s incident tried to use the emergency axe kept inside the cockpit to assault the captain and take control of the aircraft.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding it, as well as its motives and any possible connections.
The attorney general said the final results of the investigation would be made public after all required procedures have been completed.
Flydubai flight FZ1073 was carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it was cleared to make an emergency landing Wednesday at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
The airline previously said that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that crew members managed to secure the aircraft before safely diverting it to Saudi Arabia.
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