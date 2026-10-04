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Israeli Strikes Kill Palestinians in Gaza Amid Continuing Truce Violations
(MENAFN) Five Palestinians were killed and six others injured in the Gaza Strip on Saturday as Israeli military operations continued despite a ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025, according to reports.
Four women, including two Christians, and a young man were among those killed when an Israeli airstrike struck a residential apartment in western Gaza City.
Local sources and witnesses reported that Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at an apartment inside the Asala residential building early Saturday. The strike destroyed the targeted residence and inflicted significant damage on nearby homes.
The bombardment also sparked a fire at the site.
Elsewhere in Gaza City, Israeli forces reportedly conducted a demolition operation against buildings and other facilities in areas under their control east of the Tuffah neighborhood in the northeastern part of the city.
Further south, Israeli artillery subjected areas south and east of Khan Younis and north of Rafah to heavy shelling. Witnesses also reported sustained gunfire across the affected areas.
Four women, including two Christians, and a young man were among those killed when an Israeli airstrike struck a residential apartment in western Gaza City.
Local sources and witnesses reported that Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at an apartment inside the Asala residential building early Saturday. The strike destroyed the targeted residence and inflicted significant damage on nearby homes.
The bombardment also sparked a fire at the site.
Elsewhere in Gaza City, Israeli forces reportedly conducted a demolition operation against buildings and other facilities in areas under their control east of the Tuffah neighborhood in the northeastern part of the city.
Further south, Israeli artillery subjected areas south and east of Khan Younis and north of Rafah to heavy shelling. Witnesses also reported sustained gunfire across the affected areas.
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