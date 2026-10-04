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Sanders Says AIPAC Targets Candidates Critical of Netanyahu Government
(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders has warned that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) plans to spend $233 million during this fall’s congressional midterm elections in an effort to defeat candidates who criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.
The senator said Friday that the prominent pro-Israel lobbying organization intends to direct substantial campaign spending toward candidates who challenge the policies of Netanyahu’s government.
"The top pro-Israel lobbying firm in the US "plans to spend $233 million to defeat candidates who dare to speak out against Netanyahu's extremist government," Sanders said on US social media platform X on Friday.
"They spent $33 million to defeat Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan primary. They lost. They are going to keep losing,” he said.
El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate competing in Michigan’s Senate race this year, has opposed unconditional US military assistance to Israel and criticized the Netanyahu government’s approach to Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Sanders also reiterated his position on US assistance to Israel, saying: "NO MORE U.S. MILITARY AID FOR ISRAEL.”
The congressional midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 3, with polling indicating strong Democratic support in the race for the House of Representatives and a potential contest for control of the Senate.
Public attitudes toward Israel have shifted in the US, particularly amid the war in Gaza. Against this backdrop, a growing number of Democratic candidates have adopted more critical positions toward Netanyahu’s government, including its policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and its approach to Palestinian displacement and prospects for a broader Middle East peace process.
The senator said Friday that the prominent pro-Israel lobbying organization intends to direct substantial campaign spending toward candidates who challenge the policies of Netanyahu’s government.
"The top pro-Israel lobbying firm in the US "plans to spend $233 million to defeat candidates who dare to speak out against Netanyahu's extremist government," Sanders said on US social media platform X on Friday.
"They spent $33 million to defeat Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan primary. They lost. They are going to keep losing,” he said.
El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate competing in Michigan’s Senate race this year, has opposed unconditional US military assistance to Israel and criticized the Netanyahu government’s approach to Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Sanders also reiterated his position on US assistance to Israel, saying: "NO MORE U.S. MILITARY AID FOR ISRAEL.”
The congressional midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 3, with polling indicating strong Democratic support in the race for the House of Representatives and a potential contest for control of the Senate.
Public attitudes toward Israel have shifted in the US, particularly amid the war in Gaza. Against this backdrop, a growing number of Democratic candidates have adopted more critical positions toward Netanyahu’s government, including its policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and its approach to Palestinian displacement and prospects for a broader Middle East peace process.
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