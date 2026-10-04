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Yemen Faces Sharp Military Escalation as Displacement Crisis Deepens
(MENAFN) Yemen has experienced its most significant military escalation in three weeks, with government forces and the Houthi group engaging in intensified fighting as the number of displaced civilians continues to rise.
The latest clashes have centered on the southwestern provinces of Taiz and Lahej, representing the strongest surge in hostilities since Sept. 10, when the Houthis seized the strategically important city of Mokha, according to reports.
The worsening violence has also driven further displacement. Government figures indicate that nearly 198,000 people have been forced from their homes since military operations intensified in July.
Government forces said Thursday that they had repelled a major Houthi offensive launched across several positions in Taiz and Lahej. The army also reported conducting airstrikes against Houthi locations and vehicles during the fighting.
“The armed forces’ warplanes carried out six airstrikes on positions and vehicles belonging to the Houthi militia,” the army’s Tor Al-Baha military axis said in a statement, adding that its forces “thwarted a large-scale Houthi attack on all fronts of the Tor Al-Baha axis and eliminated all its attacking formations.”
The reported airstrikes hit locations “on the Al-Akboush, Al-Ahkoum and Hayfan fronts south of Taiz province,” according to the statement, which did not provide further information.
The Tor Al-Baha military axis is active across parts of Taiz and Lahej provinces, according to reports.
The latest clashes have centered on the southwestern provinces of Taiz and Lahej, representing the strongest surge in hostilities since Sept. 10, when the Houthis seized the strategically important city of Mokha, according to reports.
The worsening violence has also driven further displacement. Government figures indicate that nearly 198,000 people have been forced from their homes since military operations intensified in July.
Government forces said Thursday that they had repelled a major Houthi offensive launched across several positions in Taiz and Lahej. The army also reported conducting airstrikes against Houthi locations and vehicles during the fighting.
“The armed forces’ warplanes carried out six airstrikes on positions and vehicles belonging to the Houthi militia,” the army’s Tor Al-Baha military axis said in a statement, adding that its forces “thwarted a large-scale Houthi attack on all fronts of the Tor Al-Baha axis and eliminated all its attacking formations.”
The reported airstrikes hit locations “on the Al-Akboush, Al-Ahkoum and Hayfan fronts south of Taiz province,” according to the statement, which did not provide further information.
The Tor Al-Baha military axis is active across parts of Taiz and Lahej provinces, according to reports.
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