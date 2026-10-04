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Bedbugs Disrupt Train Services Across Southern England
(MENAFN) Rail services in southern England have faced cancellations following the discovery of a bedbug infestation, according to reports.
Several Southeastern-operated trains have been taken off the timetable after workers found bedbugs inside train carriages. The infestation is reportedly centered at the West Marina train care depot near Hastings in East Sussex, while similar sightings have also been recorded on Southeastern services operating along the High Speed One route, prompting concerns that the problem could be spreading.
According to reports, some drivers have declined to operate trains believed to be affected. Internal communications reportedly show that drivers have also raised concerns over what they described as an inadequate response from management.
At least three services were cancelled on Friday, while additional cancellations have occurred since the insects were first discovered on Sept. 22.
One affected train, which staff reportedly dubbed Bedbug Express, operated several journeys between stations in London and Kent on Tuesday. Two of its carriages were closed and taken out of use after a driver spotted bedbugs in one section of the train.
Southeastern Railway said in a post on the US social media platform X that bedbugs had been detected in only two driver cabs and that passenger areas had not been affected.
"Two further trains were brought out of service to be checked, but were found to be clear and put back into service," it noted.
Several Southeastern-operated trains have been taken off the timetable after workers found bedbugs inside train carriages. The infestation is reportedly centered at the West Marina train care depot near Hastings in East Sussex, while similar sightings have also been recorded on Southeastern services operating along the High Speed One route, prompting concerns that the problem could be spreading.
According to reports, some drivers have declined to operate trains believed to be affected. Internal communications reportedly show that drivers have also raised concerns over what they described as an inadequate response from management.
At least three services were cancelled on Friday, while additional cancellations have occurred since the insects were first discovered on Sept. 22.
One affected train, which staff reportedly dubbed Bedbug Express, operated several journeys between stations in London and Kent on Tuesday. Two of its carriages were closed and taken out of use after a driver spotted bedbugs in one section of the train.
Southeastern Railway said in a post on the US social media platform X that bedbugs had been detected in only two driver cabs and that passenger areas had not been affected.
"Two further trains were brought out of service to be checked, but were found to be clear and put back into service," it noted.
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