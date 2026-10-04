'Extremely Heartbreaking': CM Yogi Expresses Grief Over Purvanchal Expressway Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Sultanpur, Oct 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the lives lost in a tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, calling it "extremely heartbreaking".

In a post on the social media platform X, the Chief Ministers said: "The loss of lives in the unfortunate accident that occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families."

He stated that instructions have been given to the officials to communicate with the families and provide every possible assistance.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that he grants eternal peace to the departed souls," the UP CM said.

In a tragic incident, an ambulance carrying the mortal remains of a soldier collided with a truck on Sunday morning, killing four people, on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the accident took place at around 8:30 a.m.

The four people who lost their lives were travelling in the ambulance at the time of the accident. The vehicle was transporting the mortal remains of Army Subedar Satyavan Fauji, police said.

Upon receiving the information, police and officials of the local administration arrived at the scene. Investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The deceased were identified as the ambulance driver Jaspal, Rajan Singh (son of Bhupati), Gaurav Singh (son of Satyabhan), and Ram Samajh (son of Jaysingh).

The accident comes days after a bus collided head-on with a trailer on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district, claiming four lives and injuring three others, police said. The accident took place at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday near kilometre 85 of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, under the jurisdiction of Jaitpur police station. The collision triggered panic in the area, following which local villagers rushed to the spot to assist the passengers and alerted the police.

Police teams reached the site shortly afterwards and, with the help of locals, carried out a rescue operation and evacuated the passengers trapped inside the bus.