Staff Member Collapses At Surat Airport, CISF Rushes To Rescue (WATCH)

A staff member at Surat International Airport suddenly collapsed near the Staff Gate, triggering a swift response from CISF personnel who rushed to the person's aid. According to the CISF, its alert personnel immediately stepped in after the staff member became unconscious. They administered first aid and took necessary steps to ensure the person received prompt medical attention.

Quick Response. Compassionate Service.

At Surat International Airport, a staff member suddenly became unconscious near the Staff Gate. Alert CISF personnel immediately responded to the situation, providing prompt first aid and necessary assistance while ensuring timely medical attention.

Their timely intervention helped stabilise the affected person, reflecting the alertness, professionalism and humanitarian approach of CISF personnel.

#SuratAirport #LifeSavingIntervention #QuickResponse #DutyFirst #HumanityInService

@CISFAirport

- CISF (@CISFHQrs) October 3, 2026

The quick intervention helped stabilise the affected staff member and ensured that there was no delay in receiving medical assistance.

The CISF said the incident reflected the alertness, professionalism and humanitarian approach of its personnel, who acted swiftly when the staff member needed help.