'I Know I Can Take Down The Bowlers Left, Right, And Centre,' Says Shreyas On His Approach

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has made it clear that he does not want to be tied down by a predetermined batting template, saying his approach will be dictated by the match situation as the team begins its preparations for the next ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Speaking ahead of India's five-match T20I series against the West Indies, Iyer said he wants to use his natural attacking instincts while also ensuring that his innings gives the middle and lower order a platform to build on.

Iyer's emphasis on situation-based batting is particularly relevant in T20 cricket, where the value of an innings can change rapidly depending on the phase of the game. For the India captain, the first few overs offer an opportunity to put pressure back on the opposition, while a longer stay at the crease brings with it the responsibility of controlling the innings.

"I love to play the situation. If I'm going into bat in the powerplay, I want to capitalise on the field restrictions which you have in the powerplay. So, I am someone who likes to go against the bowlers when the chips are down, because that's when the offensive game comes in. That's my mindset that has been right from the start, since the time I started playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. And once I get in, I see to it that I create a platform for the batters coming after me. And if I keep continuing, then I know I can take down the bowlers left, right, and centre," Iyer told JioStar.

The Mumbai batter's philosophy, therefore, is not simply about attacking from the outset. He wants to assess what the opposition is attempting to do and respond accordingly. Reading the field and understanding the bowler's plan form an important part of that process.

“I check around the field and see what kind of tactics they are plotting against me. Sometimes bowlers, they love to bluff and they like to get on top of you. They get aggressive at the start, especially in the one-day format. They want wickets.

"And even if I would be fielding as a captain or a vice-captain, I would be wanting wickets, so I would be right into the batsman. So that's when I love to capitalise on that, to shift the momentum towards me and see to it that I am playing the ball, I am playing the field, I am manipulating everything around me,” he added.