N. Korea Tests Intermediate-Range Missile, Vows To Strengthen Deterrence

MENAFN - Gulf Times) North Korea said on Sunday it had tested an intermediate-range strategic missile in a test overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, as Pyongyang vowed to strengthen its strategic weapons capabilities and nuclear deterrent.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the missile was launched from eastern North Korea on Saturday and hit a designated target 1,000 kilometers away in waters off the country's east coast. The test was aimed at training units operating a hypersonic strategic weapons system and assessing the reliability and effectiveness of North Korea's deterrence capabilities.

South Korea's military said it detected a ballistic missile launched from the Wonsan area early Saturday that flew more than 700 kilometers toward the East Sea. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Seoul and Washington were closely monitoring the launch from its early stages.

The launch came amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula following a landmine blast in the Demilitarized Zone last month that injured three South Korean soldiers. Seoul has blamed Pyongyang for the incident and demanded an apology, while North Korea has denied responsibility.

KCNA said Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister and a senior Workers' Party official, accused South Korea and Japan of failing to properly track the missile's trajectory, saying its distinctive flight path exposed shortcomings in their tracking capabilities.

Kim Jong Un said North Korea must continue strengthening the reliability and lethality of its strategic offensive weapons, describing the launch as part of efforts to accelerate the development of the country's nuclear deterrent, KCNA reported.

The test followed a strongly worded statement by Kim Yo Jong on Friday rejecting Seoul's demand for an apology over the landmine blast. She dismissed South Korea's accusation that Pyongyang had deliberately planted mines targeting South Korean forces as groundless.

North Korea has conducted more than 10 missile launches since the start of the year.