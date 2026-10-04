VTC Launches 20262027 Training Year With 5,134 Trainees

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) on Sunday launched its 2026–2027 training year, with new trainees beginning their programs at 34 institutes and centers of excellence across the Kingdom, amid strong demand for vocational education and training.

A total of 5,134 male and female trainees enrolled in the second training cycle, out of 13,255 applications submitted by those seeking to join the Corporation's training programs.

The figures reflect growing interest in vocational training among young Jordanians and an increasing focus on acquiring practical skills and professional specializations aligned with labor market needs. The Corporation offers a diverse range of programs distributed across the Kingdom's various regions.

Women accounted for 41 percent of total enrollment nationwide, highlighting their growing participation in vocational training and increasing interest in skills and specializations that can open up diverse career opportunities.

Female participation varied significantly by region, reaching 73 percent in the Southern Region, 46 percent in the Northern Region, and 35 percent in the Central Region. The differences reflect varying patterns of interest in vocational programs according to the needs and preferences of trainees across the Kingdom.

Amman recorded the highest number of registered trainees among the governorates, with 1,223, followed by Irbid with 879 and Balqa with 740. The remaining trainees were distributed among the other governorates.

Several institutes also recorded high enrollment numbers. Al-Mashare' Training Institute registered 489 trainees, while Ain Al-Basha Vocational Training Institute and the Jordanian-Korean Institute each recorded 480 trainees, according to second-cycle registration data.

The registration figures also showed a wide range of interests among trainees. Women's hairdressing was the most popular program, with 558 female trainees, followed by men's hairdressing with 404 trainees and data entry with 375.

Other specialized programs also attracted considerable interest, including social worker/childcare provider, electromechanics for hybrid vehicles, and barista training. The demand for these programs reflects the diverse career interests of trainees and their focus on fields that combine practical skills with emerging labor market opportunities.

The Corporation said the diversity of training choices underscores the importance of continuously expanding and updating vocational programs, giving applicants a broader range of career options that match their interests, abilities, and labor market requirements.

By region, the Central Region accounted for 2,507 trainees, followed by the Northern Region with 1,806 and the Southern Region with 821.

The educational backgrounds of those enrolled also point to a changing perception of vocational training. Rather than being limited to a particular educational group, vocational training is increasingly viewed as an avenue for skills development and practical specialization for people with different academic qualifications.

The registration data showed that 1,662 trainees hold high school certificates, 706 hold bachelor's degrees, 397 hold diplomas, and 15 hold master's degrees.

The figures highlight the expanding role of vocational training as a pathway for initial qualification, reskilling, retraining, and professional development, rather than simply an alternative to academic education. The enrollment of bachelor's and master's degree holders indicates that some higher-education graduates are seeking to complement their academic backgrounds with practical and professional skills relevant to labor market needs.

The launch of the new training year comes as the Vocational Training Corporation works to further develop its training system and strengthen its alignment with labor market requirements. Its efforts include updating existing programs, introducing new specializations in key sectors, and placing greater emphasis on practical and applied training.

The Corporation provides trainees with a learning environment that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on training, as well as field-training opportunities at accredited workplaces. This enables trainees to gain practical experience and develop a better understanding of professional requirements and real-world working environments.

Partnerships with the private sector and the development of training programs based on employers' needs are also central to the Corporation's efforts to improve the alignment between training outcomes and labor market requirements.

//Petra//WH